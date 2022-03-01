Summit reached: Ford unpacks all-new Everest

Charl Bosch

Teased extensively throughout the latter of stages of 2021, in addition to this year, the all-new third generation Ford Everest has officially been revealed ahead of the commencing of sales later this year.

Debuting less than four months after its sibling, the Ranger, the Everest once again rides on a body-on-frame architecture, this time the same T6.2 underpinnings also found underneath the new Ranger Raptor as well as the incoming Volkswagen Amarok.

The final product said to have been the result of not only extensive testing, but also customer feedback, the Everest, as seen by spy images uncovered last year, incorporates the same Maverick-inspired frontal design as the Ranger and Ranger Raptor, but with a number of otherwise bespoke external features.

Squared-off appearance incorporates a rear facia seemingly derived from the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Compared to its predecessor, the newcomer benefits from a 50 mm wider track, bigger third-row side windows, a more squared-off silhouette plus a smaller bootlid as well as a rear facia seemingly derived from the Jeep Grand Cherokee in execution.

Inspired to a degree by the Explorer externally, the unique visual touches stretch further to the roof rails, which offer two choices; an integrated design or a so-called floating arrangement. Load capacity varies between 100 kg for ‘dynamic’ cargo and 350 kg for ‘static cargo’.

Underneath, the Everest retains the 800 mm wading depth of its predecessor, but with revised or in some cases, new chassis components as per the T6.2 platform.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ford teases new Everest again ahead of 1 March reveal

Said to have been “designed for adventure”, the tweaks involve an updated Watt’s linkage and coil spring rear suspension, electric power steering designed specifically for it, a slightly reconfigured Terrain Management system and a new electronically locking rear differential.

For the first time, four-wheel-drive models, depending on the market, will have a choice of two systems; a part-time setup with an electronic transfer case and a permanent configuration utilising an electromechanical on-demand transfer case.

Carried over from the Ranger, the Everest now offers Ford’s two/haul mode that retunes the transmission and engine when towing.

Everest Sport will serve as the off-road focused model.

Along with the various under-body changes, the mode, together with a new electronic trailer brake controller, allows for a braked trailer tow rating of 3 500 kg, 500 kg up on the outgoing Everest.

While breakover and departure angles are said to be similar to the current model, the approach angle has been improved, though incrementally according to Ford. No figures regarding either or the claimed ground clearance were divulged.

Initially offering a choice of three trim levels; Sport, Limited and Platinum – the latter a Ford staple denominator debuting for the first time – the Everest’s interior has been redesigned with the overall look and design being similar to that of the Ranger, albeit with a number of enhancements to fulfil its standing as a leisure vehicle.

Everest Sport rear view.

These consist of more premium materials, better sound insulation from road and engine noise, and on seven-seat models, improved head-and-legroom as well as better third-row entry and exit. On more expensive models, the third-row is electric and therefore folds and rises via the push of a button.

Unique to the Everest is a lip integrated into the base of the boot board dubbed “apple catcher”, which stems from customer feedback and prevents “loose” items from falling out once the tailgate opens.

One the features front, the previous eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 software makes way for the new SYNC 4 enabled portrait display in two sizes; the entry-level 10.1-inch and the flagship twelve-inch.

Redesigned interior spun-off of the Ranger and comes as standard with a 10.1-inch or twelve-inch SYNC 4 infotainment system.

Also departing, the analogue/digital instrument cluster moves aside for a completely digital arrangement measuring either eight or 12.4-inches. Both are configurable depending on preference and adjust automatically when switched to a specific driving mode.

While final specification has yet to be determined, notable items include a surround-view camera system, the FordPass smartphone app, revised Park Assist, ambient lighting, auto on/off Matrix LED headlights with bending function, adaptive cruise control with Lane Centring and intersection scanning for the Pre-Collision system.

New on the safety front is Blind Spot Monitoring with trailer detection, Evasive Steer Assist, Lane Keeping Assist with Road Edge Detection, Reverse Brake Assist and an industry first central airbag between the driver and front passenger the Blue Oval claims “provides additional protection in the event of a side impact”.

Digital insturment cluster changes style depending on the driving mode selected

Up front, the Everest will derive motivation from the same engines as the Rangers, namely the revised single and bi-turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine as well as the eagerly awaited 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 once sold under the Powerstroke moniker in the F-150.

From 2023, certain markets will also be privy to a 2.3 EcoBoost petrol that replaces the 2.0-litre unit introduced two years ago. For now, the Everest will remain an internal combustion powered model only despite Ford confirming the T6.2 platform being capable of electrification.

As alluded to back in 2019, a Raptor model won’t be offered with Ford also confirming the end of the manual gearbox previously offered on models fitted with the 2.2-litre Puma mill.

The much vaunted 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 engine.

As such, the Everest will be an automatic only model with the current six-speed and General Motors co-developed ten-speed boxes being the selected choices, though with a number of undisclosed internal revisions to match the outputs of the mentioned engines.

Set to go on sale from later this year, the Everest is anticipated to arrive in South Africa before the end of the year, though surprisingly, seemingly sourced from the Rayong Plant in Thailand as no mention of the Silverton Plant outside Pretoria was made.

However, given Ford’s record R15.8-billion investment into the facility last year, as well as a further R600-million into the Struandale Engine Plant in Port Elizabeth, chances are that local production will continue alongside the Ranger and Amarok. Expected more details regarding spec, price and the local launch date at a later stage.