South Africa bound new Volkswagen Polo Sedan revealed as next generation Virtus

Volkswagen has officially previewed what South Africa can expect from the all-new Polo Sedan in the shape of the second generation Virtus.

A nameplate originally only offered in South America, the Virtus, apart from its key market, will also be sold in India for the first time as a replacement for the Vento, which served as base for the now outgoing South African-spec Polo Sedan.

Still based on the MQB platform, now designated MQB-A0 IN, the Virtus incorporates styling from not only the Golf and Jetta, but also the Indian-market only Taigun as well as subtle cues from its predecessor.

Side profile resembles the Jetta South Africa won’t be getting. Image: motor1.com

Compared to the previous Virtus that debuted in 2017, the newcomer measures 79 mm longer at 4 561 mm in overall length, with its wheelbase remaining unchanged at 2 651 mm and height increasing from 1 472 mm to 1 507 mm.

Widened by a scant one millimetre to 1 752 mm, the Virtus’ boot is almost unchanged at 521-litres, with its interior being similar to the Tiagun than the recently revealed, locally built Polo hatch.

While specification is yet to be divulged in full, the Indian-spec Virtus will comprise three models; Dynamic Line, Performance Line and GT with items on offer set to include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, an eight-speaker sound system, ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger and ambient lighting.

Taillights and rear facia draw heavily from the Jetta. Image: motor1.com

Inspired by the Polo GTI and Golf GTI, the mentioned GT sports a model bespoke grille as standard, as well as different bumpers and door sills, red stitch work on the seats and inserts on the dashboard, black alloy wheels, chrome accents, alloy pedals and automatic climate control.

Up front, the Virtus will have a choice of two TSI engines shared with the Taigun as well as the Skoda Slavia that premiered in India towards the end of November last year.

The sole option for the Dynamic Line, the familiar 1.0 TSI delivers 85kW/175Nm, while the Performance Line and GT are motivated by the 110kW/250Nm 1.5 TSI Evo.

Interior is modelled on the Indian market Taigun. Image: motor1.com

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range with a six-speed Tiptronic optional on the 1.0 TSI and a seven-speed DSG on the 1.5 TSI.

Going on sale in India from May from pricing still to be confirmed, the Virtus will come in a choice of six colours; Candy White, Reflex Silver Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow and a new model exclusive hue called Wild Cherry Red.

As mentioned, the Virtus will make its debut in South Africa later this year as the Polo Sedan, with an exact date to reveal to be announced in due course.