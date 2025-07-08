Arctic Trucks’ muscle handed to Isuzu’s facelifted anti-Raptor rival

As with the current model, the facelifted D-Max AT35 isn't aimed at the Ford Ranger Raptor, but rather the Toyota Hilux GR Sport III and the Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior.

D-Max AT35 has been unveiled in facelift form in the UK. Image: Isuzu UK

Having debuted its first all-electric bakkie in April this year, Isuzu has removed the wraps from the third iteration of the D-Max AT35 in the United Kingdom.

Once again the work of Icelandic firm Arctic Trucks, the AT35 continues to use the top-spec double cab version of the D-Max as a base, but this time the facelifted variant that made its world debut in Thailand just under two years ago.

AT touches

Not available in South Africa, the AT35 receives the same exterior changes as the regular D-Max, but as before, with the addition of extended wheel arches to accommodate the 35-inch all-terrain tyres, Bilstein shock absorbers, revised suspensions and dampers, and a 40mm lift kit.

Its wheels wrapped around special 17-inch matte black alloys with red AT centre caps, the AT35’s additional changes include AT badges on the front wings and on the side-steps, Arctic Truck mudflaps, a special tyre pressure graphic integrated into the front wheel arches, a standard sports bar, tonneau cover, roof rails and tow bar.

As per its name, the D-Max AT35 sports extended wheel arches to accommodate the 35-inch all-terrain tyres. Image: Isuzu UK

Still able to tow 3 500kg and carry a 1 000kg, the widened track and uprated suspension has come with improved approach, breakover and departure angles of 35°, 34° and 29° respectively.

Inside

As with the current South African-spec AT35, the UK version’s interior changes are limited and inclusive of AT embroidery work on the headrests and leather upholstered seats that are heated at the front.

Interior has the same spec as the conventional D-Max. Image: Isuzu UK

Carried over is specification from the regular D-Max consisting of an eight-speaker sound system, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, the Rough Terrain mode selector, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and the nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Interior has been overhauled with AT embroidery work on the headrests. Image: Isuzu UK

Taking care of safety are front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, cruise control, Driver Attention Alert, Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

No extra punch

Up front, and again unlike in South Africa or indeed the standard variant in Thailand fitted with the new 2.2-litre MaxForce unit, the UK market D-Max AT35 makes exclusive use of the 1.9-litre BluePower turbodiesel engine.

Producing 110kW/360Nm, the oil-burner is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to the rear wheels or all four via a part-time four-wheel-drive system. A rear diff-lock is once again standard.

Not for SA, yet

Priced from £57 005, which equates to R1 376 167 when directly converted, the D-Max AT35 can be had in eight colours; Splash White, Mercury Silver Metallic, Biarritz Blue Metallic, Onyx Black Mica, Obsidian Grey Mica, Spinel Red Mica, Sienna Orange Mica and Dolomite White Pearl.

As it stands, the AT35 has not been confirmed for South Africa as a result of Isuzu not having approved the facelifted D-Max for the local market just yet.

At present, the pre-facelift South African D-Max remains available with the six-speed automatic ‘box, and the stalwart 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre DDI turbodiesel outputting 140kW/450Nm.

Based on the top-spec V-Cross, the AT35 has a listed price tag of R1 182 100.

