Seven-seat Hyundai Alcazar priced in South Africa as Grand Creta

Charl Bosch

With just under a year having passed since its debut in India, Hyundai has officially announced price and specification details of the seven-seat Alcazar for South Africa, though under a different nameplate.

Based on the same platform as the Creta, the newcomer adopts the Grand Creta moniker with its arrival coming off the back of the reveal heavily updated Creta in November last year.

Compared to its five-seat sibling, the Grand Creta retains the 1 790 mm width, but features a 200 mm overall length gain for a total of 4 500 mm.

In addition, Hyundai has made the Grand Creta higher by 55 mm to 1 675 mm and increased the ground clearance by 10 mm to 200 mm.

Aesthetically, the Grand Creta differs otherwise little from the Alcazar with the interior also continuing unchanged.

Access to the third row is provided by a one-touch tumbling mechanism. Claimed boot space is rated at 180-litres with all seven seats up, and 1 670-litres with the second and third rows down.

Grand Creta measures 200 mm longer and 55 mm higher than the five-seat model.

For South Africa, the Grand Creta line-up spans five models comprising two engines, two trim levels and two transmissions with all being front-wheel-drive.

Unlike in the Creta and Alcazar, Hyundai has dropped both the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4 T-GDI for the Grand Creta, thus leaving the 1.5-litre turbodiesel as the sole carryover powerunit.

Paired once again to a six-speed automatic gearbox, the oil-burner produces 85kW/250Nm with Hyundai claiming a top speed of 190 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 10.5 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.5 L/100 km.

Rear facia has been changed from the Creta, but carried over from the Alcazar.

Carried over from the Alcazar, the flagship petrol displaces 2.0-litres and produces 117kW/191Nm.

Hooked to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic ‘box, the 2.0 Grand Creta tops out at the same V-max as the diesel with the former taking 9.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h from zero versus the latter’s 10.5 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is pegged at 8.5 L/100 km and 8.9 L/100 km respectively.

On the equipment side, the Executive is once again the entry-level model with its spec sheet consisting of:

17-inch alloy wheels;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

Voice Control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

faux leather seats;

first and second armrests;

auto on/off LED headlights;

auto lock/unlock doors;

leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

keyless entry;

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster;

second and third row air-conditioning vents;

six-speaker sound system;

all-around electric windows;

folding electric mirrors;

rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera;

cruise control;

wireless smartphone charger;

Hill Hold Assist

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor

ABS with EBD;

Interior has been little tweaked from the Creta.

Heading the range, the Elite swaps the 17-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys, while also gaining the bigger 10.25-inch instrument cluster and LED as opposed to halogen daytime running lights. Also included are:

push-button start;

automatic air-conditioning;

second row tables affixed to the front seatbacks;

Drive Mode Selector; Eco, Normal, Snow, Sand, Mud and Sport

panoramic sunroof;

front parking sensors;

interior ambient lighting;

ventilated front seats with the driver’s chair being electric;

rear window shades

In all, the Grand Creta offers a choice of five colours; Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black and Moonlight Blue.

Price

A seven-year/200 000 km warranty and four-year/60 000 km service plan is standard on all models.