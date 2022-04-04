Motoring News

Motoring / Motoring News

Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
3 minute read
4 Apr 2022
12:55 pm

New vehicle sales: Sales eclipse 50 000 mark for the first time since 2019

Charl Bosch

Record comes on the back of 2022 sales remaining in the black for the third month in a row.

Locally made Toyota Corolla Cross netted sales of 2 384 units in March, a record in itself.

South Africa’s new vehicle sales ended March on not only a positive note for the third consecutive month in a row, but recorded its highest figure since October 2019.  

Aside from retaining its top spot as the country’s best-selling model, the Toyota Hilux posted a record of its own with sales of 4 561 units, the only vehicle to eclipse the 4 500 mark.

In addition, locally assembled vehicles occupied seven out of the top 10 best sellers with the Toyota Corolla Cross placing second behind the Hilux on 2 384, a record in itself, followed by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (2 117), Toyota HiAce (1 675), Volkswagen Polo (1 430), Isuzu D-Max (1 378) and Nissan NP200 (1 327).

Completing the top ten were the Toyota Starlet (1 243), its fellow Indian sourced stablemate, the Toyota Urban Cruiser (1 196), and also from India, the Suzuki Swift (1 118).

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), the mentioned record of 50 607 vehicles sold domestically amounted to an increase of 16.5% from the 43 423 moved in March last year.

At the same time, the month-on-month jump continued with the figures being 6 378 up on the 44 229 units sold in February this year.

In a reversal from last month though, individual segments were mixed with passenger vehicles posting a considerable 27.0% increase from 26 599 to 33 790, while light commercial vehicles inched down by 2.7% from 14 364 to 13 795.

ALSO READ: New vehicle sales: Local production reigns supreme in February

The medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles segments kept the upwards momentum from February going with the former increasing 18.4% from 674 to 798, and the latter by 258 or 14.5% to 2 044.

Joining the light commercial segment, exports, after an uptake in February, retracted by 12.4% in March from last year’s 39 146 to 34 285.

“The positive new vehicle market performance during March 2022, could be attributed to pent up demand aligned with the increasing normalising of business conditions as well as enticing new model choices in the domestic market,” Naamsa said in a statement.

“The temporary reduction in the general fuel levy by R1.50 per litre from 6 April to 31 May 2022, to curtail the record fuel prices to some extent, as well as further relief measures to follow as announced by Finance Minister Godongwana, have been welcomed by motorists.

“However, escalating inflation risks, ongoing record fuel prices, low and stagnant economic growth and a rising interest rate cycle will impact the new market negatively going forward,” it concluded.

With five of the country’s ten-selling models being Toyotas, the Japanese automaker consolidated its position as leading manufacturer with sales of 15 008, followed by Volkswagen on 6 443 and Hyundai on 3 816.

After taking the third step on the podium in February, Suzuki slipped to fourth in March with sales of 3 347, which included not only the 1 118 Swifts, but also a record 440 Jimnys.

Placing fifth was Nissan (3 132 with the rest of the top-ten comprising Renault (2 600), Ford (2 235), Haval (2 036), Kia (1 910) and Isuzu (1 723).

MARCH TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POSMODELUNITS
1Toyota Hilux4 561
2Toyota Corolla Cross2 384
3Volkswagen Polo Vivo2 117
4Toyota HiAce1 675
5Volkswagen Polo1 430
6Isuzu D-Max1 378
7Nissan NP2001 327
8Toyota Starlet1 243
9Toyota Urban Cruiser1 196
10Suzuki Swift1 118
11Toyota Fortuner1 082
12Ford Ranger1 052
13Ford EcoSport866
14Renault Kwid848
15Volkswagen Polo Sedan829
16Haval Jolion798
17Hyundai Venue780
18Hyundai Atos767
19Renault Kiger718
20Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up711
21Volkswagen T-Cross702
22Suzuki Vitara Brezza663
23Kia Picanto660
24Renault Triber652
25Nissan Magnite637
26Nissan Navara603
27Suzuki S-Presso558
28Hyundai Grand i10539
29Toyota Corolla Quest527
30Hyundai i20508
31GWM Steed493
32Toyota Agya487
33GWM P-Series441
34Suzuki Jimny440
35Hyundai Tucson379
36Kia Rio364
37Toyota Rumion348
38BMW X3313
39Haval H6290
40Kia Seltos283
41Nissan Almera274
42Ford Everest256
43Renault Duster256
44Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series249
45Mazda CX-5212
46Hyundai Creta205
47Volkswagen Caddy199
48Volkswagen T-Roc191
49Mahindra XUV300187
50Kia K2500/2700186

Read more on these topics