New vehicle sales: Sales eclipse 50 000 mark for the first time since 2019

Charl Bosch

South Africa’s new vehicle sales ended March on not only a positive note for the third consecutive month in a row, but recorded its highest figure since October 2019.

Aside from retaining its top spot as the country’s best-selling model, the Toyota Hilux posted a record of its own with sales of 4 561 units, the only vehicle to eclipse the 4 500 mark.

In addition, locally assembled vehicles occupied seven out of the top 10 best sellers with the Toyota Corolla Cross placing second behind the Hilux on 2 384, a record in itself, followed by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (2 117), Toyota HiAce (1 675), Volkswagen Polo (1 430), Isuzu D-Max (1 378) and Nissan NP200 (1 327).

Completing the top ten were the Toyota Starlet (1 243), its fellow Indian sourced stablemate, the Toyota Urban Cruiser (1 196), and also from India, the Suzuki Swift (1 118).

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), the mentioned record of 50 607 vehicles sold domestically amounted to an increase of 16.5% from the 43 423 moved in March last year.

At the same time, the month-on-month jump continued with the figures being 6 378 up on the 44 229 units sold in February this year.

In a reversal from last month though, individual segments were mixed with passenger vehicles posting a considerable 27.0% increase from 26 599 to 33 790, while light commercial vehicles inched down by 2.7% from 14 364 to 13 795.

ALSO READ: New vehicle sales: Local production reigns supreme in February

The medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles segments kept the upwards momentum from February going with the former increasing 18.4% from 674 to 798, and the latter by 258 or 14.5% to 2 044.

Joining the light commercial segment, exports, after an uptake in February, retracted by 12.4% in March from last year’s 39 146 to 34 285.

“The positive new vehicle market performance during March 2022, could be attributed to pent up demand aligned with the increasing normalising of business conditions as well as enticing new model choices in the domestic market,” Naamsa said in a statement.

“The temporary reduction in the general fuel levy by R1.50 per litre from 6 April to 31 May 2022, to curtail the record fuel prices to some extent, as well as further relief measures to follow as announced by Finance Minister Godongwana, have been welcomed by motorists.

“However, escalating inflation risks, ongoing record fuel prices, low and stagnant economic growth and a rising interest rate cycle will impact the new market negatively going forward,” it concluded.

With five of the country’s ten-selling models being Toyotas, the Japanese automaker consolidated its position as leading manufacturer with sales of 15 008, followed by Volkswagen on 6 443 and Hyundai on 3 816.

After taking the third step on the podium in February, Suzuki slipped to fourth in March with sales of 3 347, which included not only the 1 118 Swifts, but also a record 440 Jimnys.

Placing fifth was Nissan (3 132 with the rest of the top-ten comprising Renault (2 600), Ford (2 235), Haval (2 036), Kia (1 910) and Isuzu (1 723).

MARCH TOP 50 BEST SELLERS