New vehicle sales: Fourth straight increase in April

Charl Bosch

The upwards trajectory in South Africa’s new vehicle sales continued into April with a fourth straight increase in as many months.

Although the Toyota Hilux kept its position as the country’s best-selling vehicle with sales of 2 788 units, the biggest surprise came in the form of the Suzuki Swift, whose 1 621 placed it second ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1 547) and the Toyota Corolla Cross (1 421).

After a few months out of the top 10, the Ford Ranger re-entered the “1 000 club” with its 1 140, placing sixth behind the Volkswagen Polo (1 320), and ahead of the Toyota HiAce (1 126), Nissan NP200 (966), Renault Kiger (931) and its other great rival, the Isuzu D-Max (777).

Despite the effects of not only the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, but also the ongoing war in the Ukraine, the global semi-conductor shortage and succession of public holidays, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recorded total sales of 37 107 units, an increase of 4.3% from the 35 591 moved last year.

The comparatively low figures reflected throughout the various segments with only new passenger vehicles finishing the month on a positive note; an increase of 12.9% from 22 729 to 26 653.

Hardest hit, light commercial vehicles dropped 11.9% from 10 849 to 9 558, with medium duty commercials contracting by 4.6% from 543 to 475, and heavy duty commercial vehicles by 9.4% from 1 915 to 1 421.

ALSO READ: New vehicle sales: Sales eclipse 50 000 mark for the first time since 2019

For only the third time this year, and second in a row, exports emerged as the biggest gain with an increase of 16.0% from 26 540 to 30 788.

“Vehicle exports increased during the month and prospects for 2022 remain optimistic on the back of further new locally manufactured model introductions during the year,” NAAMSA said.

“However, the economic damage from the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022 and add to inflation.

“As South Africa’s automotive volumes are predominantly driven by export demand, the industry is highly vulnerable to changes in demand in export markets, in particular Europe and the UK.”

Out of the country’s top sellers, Toyota remained on top with sales of 8 708, followed by Volkswagen on 5 052 with Suzuki posting another a record of 3 696, which included a new high of 499 Jimnys.

Placing fourth was Hyundai on 2 820, with Renault taking fifth (2 400), Nissan sixth (2 148), Kia seventh (2 019), Ford eighth (1 956), Haval ninth (1 393) and Isuzu tenth (830).

APRIL TOP 50 BEST SELLERS