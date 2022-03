Research has shown that an F1 car, when three car lengths behind the car ahead, loses 35% of its downforce. Close that up to one car length and the figure increases to 47%, which is significant, and claimed as the reason we do not see closer racing. Simply put, the problem is created by the “dirty air” of the car ahead and that is why the 2022 F1 car is so different in appearance, after major changes to the aerodynamic package with the aim of improving close racing. So what is new for 2022? Aerodynamics The floor has changed shape...

Research has shown that an F1 car, when three car lengths behind the car ahead, loses 35% of its downforce.

Close that up to one car length and the figure increases to 47%, which is significant, and claimed as the reason we do not see closer racing. Simply put, the problem is created by the “dirty air” of the car ahead and that is why the 2022 F1 car is so different in appearance, after major changes to the aerodynamic package with the aim of improving close racing. So what is new for 2022?

Aerodynamics

The floor has changed shape and acquired two under floor channels creating low pressure areas which pull the car down – basically a ground effect system. Providing increased grip, the new design also reduces the effect of airflow reaching a following car.

Bargeboards are now prohibited. Placed at the front of the F1 cars’ side-pods, these directed air to the outside of the car to create a low, wide pattern of disturbed air which disrupted a following car.

Probably the most visually obvious change for 2022 is the front wing. Highly complex designs have been simplified over the years and this season it has become an integral part of the nose cone, rather than hanging on the previous “pylons”.

Controlling airflow around the front of the car and front wheels ensures the disrupted air flows around the car with minimum disturbance.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Russia pays price for invasion of Ukraine

Wheel and tyres

New 18-inch rims and tyres replace the previous 13-inch combination and this also requires aerodynamic tweaks.

The front wheels create a significant air disruption so winglets are fitted to direct air away from the rear wing, once again providing cleaner air for following cars. Add to this the use of wheel covers which are intended to limit aerodynamic inefficiencies that the wheel and tyre can create.

But it is not just a change in tyres that are affected as the rule changes also involve the tyre blankets with changes to temperatures. Tyres were originally heated to 100°C at the front and 80°C on the rears.

This is now reduced to 70°C all round meaning colder tyres after a pit stop, which will surely affect the out lap. Less heating will reduce the F1 carbon foot print. It is also expected running pressures of the 18-inch tyres will be lower due to the smaller sidewall.

Rear wing

A very different look as the rear wing loses the squared style and takes on a far more svelte appearance, as it dramatically differs in airflow characteristics. The 2021 F1 wing provided downforce and pushed the disturbed airflow high into the air.

It was designed to direct flow outwards, more dirty air for the following car.

The 2022 rear wing produces a narrower disturbed airstream and a much steeper diffuser directs the air higher. Despite its very clean lines the DRS wing is still mounted on the wing.

Power Unit

The current 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid units are retained for 2022. More standard components will be used in the fuel system and additional sensors fitted allowing improved monitoring by the FIA. With the concept of a new, sustainably fuelled hybrid F1 engine in 2026 it was agreed to freeze power units from this year.

Leeway will be given “for the sole purposes of reliability, safety, cost saving, or minimal incidental changes”. Some smaller components are excluded from homologation restrictions.

Fuel

Sustainable fuel sees the introduction on E10. E stands for ethanol and the 10 for the percentage to be incorporated. Currently F1 teams use fuels containing 5.75% of bio-components. The ethanol used must be second generation manufactured in a sustainable manner.

Chassis

Increased safety is a vital part of the new cars’ design parameters. Compared with the 2021 cars the chassis has to absorb 48% more energy in the front impact test and 15% in the rear.

The chassis must also be able to withstand greater forces in the static “squeeze” test, with the nose section lengthened to assist in dissipating energy in a crash.

As a result of the investigation of the incident involving Romain Grosjean in the 2020 Bahrain accident, the chassis must now allow the power unit to detach without exposing the fuel tank.

With the larger wheels and tyres plus the safety upgrades the minimum weight of the car has risen from 752kg to 790kg.

To see the 2022 F1 calendar, click here.