Cost effective “endurance” race heading to Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

The Zwartkops Raceway will launch a brand new motorsport discipline four months from now, opening doors for both current and prospective circuit racers who do not have large budgets.

In a nutshell, the Zwartkopanapolis 500 on Saturday, 23 July will be a 335-lap, 500-mile (800 km) race for production cars with a maximum purchase price of R70 000.

It will be based on Zwartkops 500 Relay race, held with huge success in the 1990s, at the old “half the size, twice the fun” Zwartkops configuration.

“The Zwartkopanapolis 500 will focus on practicality, affordability and accessibility,” said Zwartkops founder Peter du Toit.

“Competing cars may not lap Zwartkops quicker than 1 minute 18 seconds, and there may be up to five drivers per vehicle, enabling teams to split their costs five ways.”

Motorsport South Africa has classified the race as “social”, enabling drivers to take out one-day licences.

The entry fee will be R10 000 per car, with each team having access to an exclusive pit, and entries will be limited to 40 cars.

The field will be divided into three classes according to lap times, with trophies awarded to the class leaders after two hours, four hours, and the final leg, expected to be about two hours and 30 minutes.

After the race distance of 800 kilometres, overall trophies will be awarded in each class, for overall distance covered and overall index of performance.

Sector trophies in the three classes will also be awarded at 0 to 110 laps; 110 to 220 laps and 220 to 335 laps.

“The event will cater for drivers with varied intentions, dictated by their budgets. Some might decide to just tackle the opening sector to avoid excessive tyre and fuel costs, while others might elect to complete the first two.”

“Finally, those who can afford it will tackle the whole event, and go for overall glory,” Du Toit said

The event will be promoted by the Zwartkops Racing Club, covered by professional live streaming and later flighted on television.

In typical Zwartkops style, the Zwartkopanapolis 500 will be a lot more than just a raceday. It will form part of the venue’s Winter Festival of Endurance and be a full-scale family affair.

Activities in the paddock and pits will include live music, food and drink stalls, arts and craft shops, a teenage Wi-Fi zone, a kiddies zone a beer garden, drifting demonstrations on the kart circuit, pedal karts, quad rides, kart Rrdes and much more.

As is always the case, spectators will be able to visit the pits at any time.

The circuit’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and the various spectator areas throughout.

The organisers expect a large response from prospective competing teams. For more information, call the Zwartkops Raceway at 012 384 2299.