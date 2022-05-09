Regional Extreme Festival gearing-up for Red Star romp

Andre De Kock

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host round two of the 2022 Regional Extreme Festival this Saturday, with eight racing disciplines on the bill.

Heading up proceedings will be two races for the Pabar VW Challenge category, with 25 vehicles taking to the tarmac.

Overall victory favourites should include Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo), Derick Smalberger (VW Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Polo), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Mike Barbaglia (Pabar Polo) and Dewald Theron (Interceptor Polo).

Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda CRX) and Louis Cloete (Automotive Components Volkswagen Beetle) could be front runners in the On Track Clubmans races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Visiting the series will be the BMW M Performance Parts brigade, boasting the day’s largest entry with 29 contenders.

Fighting for the top podium places should be drivers like William Einkamerer (BTAS BMW E92), Sav Gualtieri (Savspeed BMW E46), Fabio Fedetto (FF BMW M4), Salvi Gualtieri (Eataly Foods BMW 328i Turbo), Alan Hilligenn (BMW 328i Turbo) and Renier Smith (BMW M3 Turbo).

Andre’ Dannhauser (PAR Opel Corsa) should be the man to beat in the Car Care Clinic SuperHatch races, facing off against drivers like Karel Stols (Pta Noord Toyota Etios), Seten Naidoo (TAR Honda Civic), Trishan Govender (TAR Honda Civic), Francois Henning (Selectreg.co.za Polo) and Nic Martin (RDG Peugeot 207).

ALSO READ: Regional Extreme Festival makes season opening impact at Zwartkops

Car Care Clinic 111 favourites must include Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf), Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Volkswagen Golf), Lenard Archer (ACD Honda Civic Type R), Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo), Johan van Heerden (JVH Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Charl Weyers (Opel Corsa).

Top contenders in the Lotus Challenge category should be Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resources Taylon), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), Clive Wilmot (Birkin), David Coetzee (Elksa Birkin), Sean Hewitt (Birkin), Ian Young (Adlem Auto Birkin) and Jean Pierre Nortje (Birkin).

Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet Can-Am) must be the man to beat in the races for On Track Clubmans cars, facing off against the likes of Louis Cloete (Automotive Components Volkswagen Beetle), Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda CRX), Ralph Kernes (RMK Repair Renault Clio), Rodney Kruis (NF Additives Honda Ballade) and Tjaart Visser (Honda Ballade).

Andre’ Dannhauser (PAR Opel Corsa) should be the man to beat in the Car Care Clinic SuperHatch races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The races for National Sports Cars should see Deon du Plessis (BPT KTM X-Bow), Paul Sullivan (Nash MV3) and Neil de Later (Torpak Lotus Birkin) fighting for victories.

Front runners in the Liqui Moly INEX Legend races should be Charl Roux, Tyler Robinson and Gerhard Roux.

The circuit gates will be open from 6 am, with racing scheduled to start at 9 am. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own and admission will cost R50 per adult. For more information call Shelley-Anne Taylor on 082 468 9200.