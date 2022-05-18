Showstopper expected as World Rally Championship heads for Portugal

John Floyd

The Rally de Portugal was one of the founding events of the inaugural 1973 World Rally Championship, although the rally itself was first run in 1967.

Originally in the northern regions of Portugal, it ran as a mixed surface rally, but later switched to pure gravel roads. Unfortunately, bad weather in 2001 ruined the event and it lost its place on the WRC calendar.

The rally relocated to the Algarve region in the south, and in 2007 regained its WRC status. Eight years later the event was to return to its home in the north. This year’s event will be the first gravel road rally to challenge the new hybrid powered Rally 1 cars.

Starting from the Porto area, teams initially face soft and sandy surfaces as they make their way inland, but with many of the special stages being run twice the surface degrades, exposing deep ruts and sharp rocks.

Croatia winners mate Kalle Rovanperä and co-driver Jonne Halttunen also lead the championship. Image: Toyota Gazoo Racing.

This often requires an increase in the cars ride height to avoid mechanical damage and with no service on the first leg this is paramount.

Tyre choice will play a big part, with both hard and soft compounds available. Updated for the new generation Rally1 cars, Pirelli’s Scorpion gravel tyres feature extra reinforcement, particularly in the sidewall, to guard against cuts and lacerations from sharp rocks. The hard compound is sure to be the primary choice.

Following Thursday morning’s 4.62 km shakedown stage the 100 competitors move to Coimbra for the official opening ceremony, before facing the first of the 21 special stages covering 338.34 km of the rally’s 1 522.89 km total distance.

Stage one of the rally is a 2.82 km super special stage on the edge of the city prior to the overnight halt.

Former champions Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja currently place fifth in the championship. Image: Hyundai Motorsport

Friday’s restart will see the crews head east towards Argani. Double passes of Lousã, Góis and Arganil are separated by a tyre fitting zone in Arganil itself.

The final stage of day 2 is a spectacular side-by-side super special at Lousada rallycross circuit. The 8 special stages total 121.67 km.

Day 3, Saturday, sees double runs through Vieira do Minho, Cabeceiras de Basto and the more southerly Amarante, the longest test of the weekend at almost 38 km, are split by a service at the central service park at the exhibition centre in Matosinhos.

The 3.30 km closing coastal street test in Porto Foz completes the day’s seven special stages covering 165 km.

M-Sport Ford’s Craig Breen and Paul Nagle finished fourth at the last round in Croatia. Image: M-Sport Ford.

The final day features 5 stages in the Fafe area totaling 48.87 km and of course includes the Wolf Power Stage with the iconic Pedra Sentada jump, an incredible end to the rally.

The M-Sport Ford WRT (80 points) third on the manufacturer’s log are certainly in maximum attack mode with no less than five entries, retaining all the regulars with the addition of Sebastien Loeb (27 points) with co-driver Isabelle Galmiche, for their second event of the season following their victory in Monte Carlo earlier this year.

Craig Breen (30 points) with co-driver Paul Nagle will be looking for a good result in the chase for the championship, their fourth in Croatia a more positive result for the Irish duo.

Gus Greensmith (20 points) and Jonas Andersson remain on 20 points after their 15th position in Croatia. Pierre-Louis Loubet (0 points) and co-driver Vincent Landais and Adrien Fourmaux (0 points) and Alexandre Coria will both be looking for a solid result, Fourmaux will hoping to finish an event this year.

Portugal also sees the return of Sébastien Ogier co-driver Benjamin Veillas. Image: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Still retaining his second position on the driver’s table is Thierry Neuville (47 points) with Martijn Wydaeghe in the Hyundai i20 N Rally 1, after their solid third place in Croatia following team mates Ott Tänak (27 points) and Martin Järveoja second place in Croatia, the Estonian will be out for another podium this weekend.

The Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT holds second position in the constructor‘s championship (84 points) and are fielding, for the first time this season, Dani Sordo with co-driver Candido Carrera, an experienced driver who could well finish in the top three.

The second team to enter a multi world champion for Portugal is Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, current manufacturer’s championship leader on 126 points, who bring back Sébastien Ogier (19 points) now with co-driver Benjamin Veillas, Ogier has a good record in Portugal and will challenge Loeb for the top spot.

One man out to stop him will be his team mate Kalle Rovanperä (76 points) and co-driver Jonne Halttunen, currently leading the driver’s title race, the young Finn must be cautious and ensure a finish to consolidate his position.

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe will hope to improve on the third place scored last time around in Croatia. Image: Hyundai Motorsport

Takamoto Katsuta (26 points) with Aaron Johnstone are proving to be a solid team players this season. Welshman Elfyn Evans (17 points) and co-driver Scott Martin are struggling this year and must be hoping the new Rally1 Yaris will suit them on the first gravel event of the year.

Portugal is a very fast, challenging rally and can throw up some real surprises and has been named the “Best Rally in the World” on five occasions.