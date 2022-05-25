National Extreme Festival in-gear for second coastal jaunt

Andre De Kock

The Aldo Scribante circuit near Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, will host round three of the 2022 National Extreme Festival series this coming Saturday, with seven separate championship disciplines taking part.

Top billing will belong to the Global Touring Car category.

The country’s premier title chase will see champion Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) face off against Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Ford Focus), Daniel Rowe (Volkswagen Motorsport Golf GTI), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport Golf GTI), Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3), Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Bradley Liebenberg (Hype Energy Volkswagen Golf GTI).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo) and Leyton Fourie Express Hire SupaPolo) could win the SupaCup heats. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Youngster Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo) will head up the GTC SupaCup field against the likes of Keagan Masters (Perfect Circle SupaPolo), Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo), Keagan Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo) and Jean-Pierre van der Walt (Platinum SupaPolo).

Local hero Jurie Swart (Bullion IT Polo) should be the man to beat in the CompCare Polo Cup races, challenged by the likes of Charl Visser (Universal Polo), Tate Bishop (Angri Polo), Danie van der Merqwe (Universal Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson Polo) and Giordano Lupini (Bulion IT Polo).

Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan) will be the victory favourite in the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar races.

Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) will be the man to beat in the Sunbet ZX10 Masters races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Taking him on will be Greg Parton (Drizit Lamborghini Huracan), Dayne Angel (Autohaus Porsche 911 GT2 R), Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 RSR), Charl Arangies (Audi R8), Nicky Dicks (Porsche 911 RSR), Ben Morgenrood (Lexus IS-F), Gianni Giannoccaro (Nissan GT-R) and Damien Hammond (Trinity Lamborghini Huracan).

Top contenders in the Investchem F1600 races should include Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), Josh le Roux (Investchem Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen), Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale) and Alex Vos (DV Building Mygale).

In the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup, defending title holder Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) will face off against Rob Cragg (Matrix ZX10), Johan le Roux (Avidan ZX10), Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZX10), David Enticott Kawasaki ZX10), Klint Munton (Sunscan ZX10) and Ronald Slamet True Vine ZX10).

The DOE Formula Vee races will see points leader Greg Wilson (Rhema) face off against Gert van den Berg (DOE Rhema), Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) and Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema).

In what is likely to be another mouth-watering attraction, Ashley Oldfield is the scribe to beat in the Toyota GR Cup. He’ll have Thomas Falkiner, The Citizen‘s Mark Jones, Sean Nurse, Lerato Matebese and Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger for company, along with former Group N racer and now Toyota dealer, Mario de Souza.

The entire Volkswagen Aldo Scribante Extreme Festival raceday will be live streamed.