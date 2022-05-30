National Extreme Festival hits the right strings at Aldo Scribante

Andre De Kock

Sunny weather, a large crowd and brilliant on-track action typified Saturday’s National Extreme Festival round at the Aldo Scribante circuit near Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha.

The event’s top billing belonged to the Global Touring Car brigade.

Championship leader Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) won race one from Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Daniel Rowe (Volkswagen Motorsport Golf GTI), Bradley Liebenberg (Hype Volkswagen Golf GTI), Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3) and Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla).

Race two, started from an inverted grid, saw veteran van Rooyen lead all the way, to clinch his first victory of the season. He led home Variawa, Liebenberg, Wolk, Rowe and Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport Golf GTI).

Jurie Swart (Bullion Polo), took the first CompCare Polo Cup heat ahead of Charl Visser (Universal Polo). Picture: Reynard Gelderblom.

The opening GTC Supacup heat went to Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo), leading home Jason Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo), Keegan Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo), Keagan Masters (Perfect Circle SupaPolo), Arnold Neveling (Stradale SupaPolo) and Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo).

Fourie won race two from Neveling, Keegan Campos, Jason Campos, Kruger and Masters.

Jurie Swart (Bullion Polo), took the first CompCare Polo Cup heat ahead of Charl Visser (Universal Polo) and Clinton Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson Polo).

Veteran Lee Thompson, invited for a guest appearance, led race two from start to finish, ahead of Bezuidenhout and Swart.

The day’s quickest lap time of 58.198 seconds was set by Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8), while winning the first G&H Transport Extreme Supercar race from Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan) and Paulo Loureiri (BMW M3).

Arangies won race two as well, followed over the line by Du Toit and Marius Jackson (MJR Audi R8).

The first Investchem F1600 heat went to Alex Vos (DVBS Mygale), leading home Josh le Roux (RDSA Mygale) and Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale).

Le Roux won the next time out, chased by Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale) and Troy Dolinschek (Sujean Mygale).

Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo) took the second SupaPolo race. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom.

Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) took the first DOE Formula Vee race from Luschen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Rhema) and Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema).

Hills won races two and three, leading home Ramchander, while Gert van den Berg (DOE Rhema) and Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema) took turns on the final podium place.

Capetonian David Enticott (Motorwise ZX10) won the opening SunBet Masters Cup heat ahead of Jayson Lamb (Tyremart ZX10) and Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti ZX10).

After the closest contest of the event Lamb won race two – three-hundreths of a second clear of Van Breda – with Entocott third, another two-tenths of a second behind.

Ashley Oldfield won both the Toyota GR Cup races from Thomas Falkiner, with The Citizen’s Mark Jones third.