Regional Extreme Festival turns on the heat at Zwartkops

Chilly weather and hot racing marked Saturday’s Regional Extreme Festival event at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria.

Heading up the show were two heats for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars. Perennial motorsport hero Reghard Roets led the first race in his Nissan GT-R before stopping with mechanical maladies.

That left Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan) to win from Charl Arangies (Audi R8), Ben Morgenrood (Lexus IS-F), Marius Jackson (Audi R8) and Greg Parton (Lamborghini Huracan). Du Toit won the next time as well, followed by Arangies, Morgenrood, Parton and Jackson.

The BMW M Performance Series paid a visit and Arrie van der Berg (M3) won the first race from Andreas Meier (318i STC) and Jagger Robertson (M3).

Gerhard Henning (Volkswagen Golf GTI) won the opening Car Care Clinic 111 race from Louis Scholtz (Volkswagen Golf GTI). Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Race two saw various shunts, spin-offs and three separate starts. Eventually, Thomas Potgieter (M3 Turbo), van den Berg and Lorenzo Gualtieri (328i Turbo) took the top three places.

Louis Cloete took the first On Track Clubmans race in his turbocharged Subaru-powered Volkswagen Beetle, ahead of Philip Meyer (Porsche 924) and Eugene Gouws (Chevrolet Can-Am).

Race two went to Deon du Plessis (KTM X-Bow) from Klippies Krige (Lotus 7) and Cloete.

The first Silver Cup heat went to Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), followed by Cyril Jacobs (Volkswagen Corrado Spaceframe) and Karel Stols (Toyota Etios).

Arrie van der Berg (BMW M3) won the first BMW M Performance Series race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Cyril Jacobs won the next time, leading home Wayne Pereira (Volkswagen Golf) and Evert Seyfert (Mazda RX-8 Spaceframe).

Gerhard Henning (Volkswagen Golf GTI) won the opening Car Care Clinic 111 race from Louis Scholtz (Volkswagen Golf GTI) and Mark du Toit (BMW Z4). Scholtz took race two from Henning and Andre’ de Lange (Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo).

The first Car Care Clinic SuperHatch race went to Karel Stols (Toyota Etios), leading home Francois Henning (Volkswagen Polo) and Andre’ Dannhauser (Opel Corsa). Stols won the next time as well, this time followed by Lenard Archer (Hyundai Getz) and Francois Henning (Volkswagen Polo).

Wayne Masters (Polo) took the opening PABAR VW Challenge race from Bevin Masters (Polo) and defending champion Rory Atkinson (Polo). Atkinson won race two, chased by Wayne Masters and Marco Busi (Polo).

Brothers Wayne and Bevin Masters finished first and second in the opening PABAR VW Challenge race. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Early leader Jeffrey Kruger (Birkin) dropped out of the the first Lotus Challenge race with a broken sidshaft, leaving Thomas Falkiner (Taylon) to win from Mackie Adlem (Birkin) and David Coetzee (Birkin).

Kruger returned in race two and scythed through the field from the back to finish second, behind Falkiner and ahead of Adlem.

Jagger and Devin Robertson swapped the first and second places in the first two INEX Legend races with Richard van Heerde third on both occasions. Robertson won race three from Jagger and Gerhard Roux.

The next round of the 2022 Extreme Festival will be a national event at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, July 2.