National Extreme Festival ready to rumble at Red Star

Andre De Kock

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host round three of the 2022 national Extreme Festival this Saturday, with 118 competitors in seven separate motorsport disciplines taking to the technical and twisty circuit.

Heading the show will be two races for Global Touring Cars, where current title leader Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) will face off against serious opposition.

His closest rivals should be Toyota Gazoo Racing drivers Saood Variawa and Michael van Rooyen, with Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Ford Focus), Brad Liebenberg (Universal Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI), Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3) all within striking range.

Leyton Fourie (Universal SupaPolo) must be the man to beat in the SupaCup category.

Charl Visser (Universal Polo) and Giordano Lupini (Bullion IT Polo) should be front runners in Saturday’s CompCare Polo Cup races. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix.

He will be challenged by Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo), Keagan Masters (Perfect Circle SupaPolo), Keegan and Jason Campos (Campos Racing SupaPolos), Arnold Neveling (Stradale SupaPolo), Iain Pepper (Pepper SupaPolo), Nick Davidson (Stu Davidson SupaPolo) and Andre’ Bezuidenhout (Perfect Circle SupaPolo).

Compcare Polo Cup points leader Jurie Swart (Bullion IT Polo) will take on Charl Visser (Universal Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson Polo), Giordano Lupini (Bullion IT Polo), Tate Bishop (Angri Polo) and Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo).

The Investchem Formula 1600 category should see a continuation of the fight between leaders Josh Le Roux’s (RDSA Mygale) and Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale).

Other front runners could include Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), Alex Vos (DVBS Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) and Andrew Schofield (Mygale).

David Enticott (Iron Horse ZX10) and Jayson Lamb (Tyremart ZX10) should be front runners in the Sunbet Kawasaki Masters races. Picture: Neil Phillipson.

The Mobil 1 V8 Supercar brigade should see Franco di Matteo (Delco Jaguar XK8), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8),Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Falcon), Julian Fameliaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon), David Coetzee (Ford Falcon) and Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina) at the front end.

Greg Wilson (Rhema) and Lushen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza) lead the year’s DOE Formula Vee title chase.

They will be challenged by people like Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Gert van den Berg (Tert Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Jaco Schriks (Cubed Coatings Rhema), Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema) and Marcel Blignaut (NMS Lantis).

Reigning SA Champion Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) should be a favourite in the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters races, chased by people like Trevor Westman (Wayward ZX10), Jayson Lamb (Tyremart ZX10), David Enticott (Iron Horse ZX10), Ronald Slamet (Truevine ZX10) and Johan le Roux (Avidan ZX10).

Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo) could win the SupaCup races at Red Star. Pictures: Motorsport Fanatixs.

Racing will start at 10 am mid-morning, with admission to cost R100 per adult, and kids under the age of 12 going in for free. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and everybody may visit the pits on foot at any time.

To find out more, call Shelly-Anne Taylor on 082 468 9200.