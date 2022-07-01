F1 race week update! British Grand Prix practice qualifying and schedule – When to watch

Cheryl Kahla

Formula One (F1) will be heading to the Silverstone Circuit for the British Grand Prix this week with a tight practice schedule starting on Friday, 1 July.

Max Verstappen stands most likely to drive off victoriously this weekend, followed by back-to-back wins at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Canadian Grand Prix.

It’s a tense weekend ahead of the 52 laps coming to the 5.9-kilometre Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 3.

British Grand Prix F1

Ferrari to ‘push 100%’

Earlier this week, Charles Leclerc said Ferrari was “not in the best situation with the last few races”, but the team is still motivated.

“We are always pushing to the limit. At the end, that’s what we need to do if we want to win this championship.”

He said the entire team “will push 100%” with the goal of “cleaner races and getting the rhythm back, and get back the points we’ve lost in the last three races”.

Meanwhile, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is already making inroads with the crowd:

There might not be much track action currently ????



But Lewis is doing his best to cheer the crowd ????#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/zC5Zxk6YdT— Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2022

Free Practice, Qualifying and race schedule

Free Practice sessions will be screened on SuperSport Channel 215 and will take place at the following South African times:

Free Practice 1 – 2pm on Friday (1 July)

Free Practice 2 – 5pm on Friday (1 July)

Free Practice 3 – 1pm on Saturday (2 July

The Qualifying can be viewed on F1 TV or SuperSport on Saturday at 4pm. Meanwhile, the race itself will take place on Sunday, 3 July at 4pm.

A Silverstone welcome for the Silver Arrows ????



Lewis and George were first out on track in FP1 ????#BritishGP @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/V2OmOY2z4I— Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2022

What happened at Canadian Grand Prix?

Verstappen controlled a tactical race from pole position through three safety car interventions and resisted intense late pressure from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to win by under a second.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who declared his car as “undriveable”, came home third for Mercedes to claim his second podium of a difficult season ahead of team-mate George Russell in fourth.

It was Verstappen’s first Canadian victory in his 150th career start, his sixth this year and the 26th of his career, hoisting him 46 points clear of his rivals in the championship. (AFP)

