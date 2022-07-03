National Extreme Festival hits the right notes at Red Star

Andre De Kock

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas in Mpumalanga came alive on Saturday, with round four of the 2022 National Extreme Festival series involving seven circuit racing categories.

Despite extremely cold weather, a packed grandstand was fully entertained throughout the day. Heading up proceedings were two races for Global Touring Car races.

Race one went to Bradley Liebenberg (HYPE Volkswagen Golf GTI), leading home Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) and Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Ford Focus).

Taking fourth was Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) ahead of Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3). Liebenberg won race two from Variawa, Wolk, Mdakane, Van der Watt and Rackstraw.

Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo) won the first SupaCup race. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix.

Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo) won the first SupaCup race from Jeffrey Kruger (Universal SupaPolo), Arnold Neveling (PAGID SupaPolo), JP van der Walt (Platinum SupaPolo) and Keegan Campos (Campos Transport SupaPolo).

Kruger came through to win race two, ahead of Fourie, Keegan Campos, Neveling and Danie van Niekerk (Titan Stunts SupaPolo).

A tightly contested opening CompCare Polo Cup race was won by Clinton Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson Polo), followed by Nathi Msmanga (Aseda Polo) and Tate Bishop (Angri Polo). Bishop won race two, ahead of Msmanga and Bezuidenhout.

Both of the Investchem F1600 races went to Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), ahead of Alex Vos (DVBS Mygale).

Tate Bishop (Angri Polo) won the second CompCare Polo Cup race. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix.

Josh le Roux (Investchem Mygale) and Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paint Van Diemen) took turns in the third places, respectively.

Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema) won both the first and second DOE Formula Vee races, leading home Gert van den Berg (Team Tert Rhema). Veteran single seater racer Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema) and Luchen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza) took turns in the respective third places.

Julian Fameliaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette) drove brilliantly to take the opening Mobil 1 V8 Supercar victory from reigning champion Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) and Franco di Matteo (Jaguar XK8).

Both Fameliaris and Adlem had off-road excursions in race two, leaving a delighted Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon) to win from Fameliaris and Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina).

Julian Fameliaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette) drove brilliantly to take the opening Mobil 1 V8 Supercar victory. Picture: Motorsport Fanatix.

Both the SunBet Masters Cup ZX10 races went to Jayson Lamb (Tyremart ZX10), leading home Michael Smit (Kawasaki ZX10), while Ronald Slamet (Vault Markets ZX10) and Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10) took turns on the respective final podium place.

The next round of the 2022 Extreme Festival will take place at the East London Grand Prix circuit on Saturday, August 6.