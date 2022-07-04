Formula 1: Kyalami added to 2023 provisional Grand Prix calendar

Motorsport Correspondent

South Africa’s hosting of a Formula 1 race after almost three decades has taken a massive step towards realisation with the reported addition of Kyalami to next year’s provisional calendar.

Amidst ongoing rumours over the last two months alleging a return for the first time since 1993, Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, reports that Kyalami forms part of the interim race programme for 2023, which could comprise 24 races depending on the situation in China.

According to the paper, Kyalami’s inclusion comes at the cost of the provisional exclusion of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and the much-criticised French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard.

Remaining, though, is the Monaco Grand Prix.

Voorlopige F1-kalender 2023:



– Seizoen start op 5 maart in Bahrein

– 23 races of 24 races, afhankelijk van doorgaan China

– België en Frankrijk de voorlopige afvallers

– Zuid-Afrika ook op kalender

– Las Vegas op 18 novemberhttps://t.co/IJDpjnowFY via @telegraaf— Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) July 4, 2022

Formula 1’s return to Las Vegas for the first time since 1984 will take place on 18 November with Bahrain confirmed as the season opener on 5 March.

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina will again serve as the championship finale.

Also back on the provisional calendar is Saudi Arabia behind Bahrain, with round 3 set to take place at Melbourne’s Albert Park for the Australian Grand Prix.

For the time being, the Miami Grand Prix, which copped little in the way of positive fan response following its debut race this year, moves to May with plans of running it after the Canadian Grand Prix as part of the sport’s decision to avoid cross-continental travelling form a logistical standpoint.

At present though, this hasn’t been approved.

In spite of continued silence by Kyalami on its now alleged provisional inclusion, it would appear that 2023 could well herald its return after what will be 30 years since Alain Prost stood on the top step of the podium flanked by Ayrton Senna and Mark Blundell.

Speaking to motorsport.com last month, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali, later pictured with track owner Toby Venter, stated that “discussions are making progress and I think we’ll have an answer soon”.