National Endurance Series departs Zwartkops after a close finish

After four hours, an eventual winner only emerged with minutes remaining on the clock.

After four hours, the race victory went to Nick Adcock, Michael Jensen and Charl Visser, in their Nova Proto. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

It all boiled down to the last five laps. That is how enthusiasts will remember Saturday’s second round of the South African National Endurance Series, held at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria.

Results

After four hours of hard competition, the race victory went to Nick Adcock, Michael Jensen and Charl Visser, in their Nova Proto.

ALSO READ: National Endurance Series gears-up for assault on Zwartkops

They crossed the line five seconds ahead of the Lamborghini Huracan of Stuart White and Xolile Letlaka. Third, another two seconds to the rear, was the Backdraft Roadster of Nick Adcock and Michael Jensen.

Nick Adcock and Michael Jensen took the final step on the podium with their Backdraft Roadster. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

Fourth, on the same lap as the podium trio, was the Alfa Romeo Giulietta of Anthony Pretorius and Kashen Naicker, followed by the Lamborghini Gallardo of Sam Hammond and Wayne Roach.

The Class E Backdraft team of Phillip Meyer/Dean Wolson/Mark Harvey filled out the top six places. They also won the event’s Index of Performance category for consistency.

How it happened

Stuart White took the lead at the start of the race, in the manner that has seen him stamp his authority on the series since the middle of last year.

Early leader Lamborghini Huracan of Stuart White and Xolile Letlaka. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Then the Lamborghini’s rear ABS system broke and the team was forced to effect a change in record time. Meanwhile Nick Adcock took the lead with the Nova Proto, pursued by the Backdraft of Jensen.

White rejoined in sixth place and he scythed through the field, ending up within half a lap of the other two with ten minutes to go.

Fourth was the Alfa Romeo Giulietta of Anthony Pretorius and Kashen Naicker.

Then the Backdraft got tangled up with some slow traffic, while Visser spun the Nova through a sand trap after ducking an errant backmarker in the hairpin bend.

Both recovered and Visser eventually won from White and Adcock, with the three cars covered by the Zwartkops pit straight on the final lap.

Support races

Jannie Gerber (Formula Ford) and old-timer Allan Meyer (Formula Volkswagen) took turns to win the Super Vee races, with Meyer taking two versus Gerber’s single win.

Jeandre le Roux (Formula Volkswagen) and Luschen Ramchander (Formula Volkswagen) shared the final podium places.

Coastal trip next

The next round of the SAES will take place at the Aldo Scribante circuit in Gqeberha on Saturday, 4 May.

ALSO READ: National Endurance Series fails to disappoint at Red Star