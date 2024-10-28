Hybrid M joins practical M as BMW prices new M5 and M3 Touring

Opposites of Munich's M models sees the M5 become the torquiest ever sold locally, and the M3 Touring the first estate since the V10-engine E60 M5 over two decades ago.

Long known to have received approval for South Africa, BMW chose its annual M Fest at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit this past weekend to reveal and announce pricing for the all-new M5 as well as the first-ever M3 Touring.

M5

Controversially unveiled in June as the first generation in its 40-year history to offer a hybrid powertrain, the G90 5 Series-based M5 also becomes the heaviest with a reported kerb mass of 2 435 kg – 540 kg more than the previous F90.

Carrying over its predecessor’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, the G90 develops 30 kW less than the F90 M5 Competition with an output of 430 kW, although torque stays the same at 750 Nm.

The flip side is the 145kW/280Nm made by the 18.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers the solitary electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Combined, the system delivers 535kW/1 000Nm, which BMW claims will result in a top speed of 250 km/h or 305 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package selected, and 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

M-specific tweaks identifies the interior from the standard M5. Image: BMW

As before, drive goes to all four wheels through the hybrd-optimised eight-speed Steptronic gearbox that additionally serves as housing for the electric motor.

Similar to Europe, the M5 gets what BMW calls a pre-gearing stage for the ‘box which results in the electric motor releasing as much as 450 Nm for short burst.

For now, only the sedan has been approved for South Africa. Image: BMW

At the same time, the Boost mode, activated by holding the upshift gear paddle, unleashes the full 535kW/1 000Nm for 10 seconds in one shot.

Being a plug-in hybrid means the M5 doesn’t support DC charging and as such, comes standard with a 7.4 kW on-board charging outlet. The claimed all-electric range is 69 km.

For the moment, only the sedan has received the green light for South Africa with the availability of the M5 Touring being unknown despite the M3 Touring’s sales confirmation.

M3 Touring

Unwrapped two years ago, but only given the thumbs-up for the local market last year as a limited edition model, the M3 Touring will still to be sold in select numbers with the exact allocation being unknown.

M3 Touring another first for the iconic moniker. Image: BMW

Munich’s rival for the outgoing Audi RS4 Avant, the M3 Touring uses the Competition variant of the sedan as base and as such, develops the same 390kW/650Nm from the 3.0-litre straight-six S58 turbocharged engine.

With drive routed to all four wheels through the eight-speed Steptronic ‘box, the M3 Touring will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a hit a top speed of 250 km/h or 280 km/h when specified with the M Driver’s Package.

Interior has not changed dramatically from the M3 sedan. Image: BMW

As with the sedan, the Touring has the Adaptive M suspension, Active M differential, M Compound brakes and M exhaust systems fitted as standard.

First-ever estate M-car since the E60 M5 will be sold in limited numbers. Image: BMW

Its main drawing card is practicality that ranges from 500-litres to 1 510-litres with the rear seats folded. By comparison, loading volume in the boot of the sedan maxes-out at 480-litres.

Price

Now on-sale, both the M5 and M3 Touring’s respective prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

M3 Touring – R2 218 841

M5 – R2 690 000

