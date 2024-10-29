Wait finally over as Kia officially debuts long awaited Tasman bakkie

Tasman has been approved for South Africa and will arrive locally in the second half of 2025.

Kia officially ended years of speculation and a recent extensive teaser campaign by removing the wraps from the all-new Tasman bakkie at the Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Tuesday morning (29 October).

Described by the South Korean brand as an offering that will “define” the bakkie sector, the Tasman, named after the Tasman Sea that separates Australia and New Zealand, debuts not only a new exterior design, but also a new platform plus a choice of two bodystyles and engines.

Fundamentals

Although largely developed Down Under, extensive testing in hot and cold weather in the Middle East, the United States, South Korea and Sweden has seen Kia log 18 000 different types of evolutions over 1 777 unique tests involving durability, towing, off-road, on-road and wading depth performance.

Based on a ladder-frame chassis unique to it and therefore unrelated to Kia’s only other ladder-frame product, the outgoing Mohave SUV, the Tasman measures 5 410 mm long, 1 930 mm wide and 1 920 mm tall with its wheelbase stretching 3 270 mm.

In typical bakkie fashion, double wishbones are utilised for the suspension with vertically mounted shock absorbers and leaf springs featuring at the rear.

Retro exterior borrows heavily from the Jeep Gladiator in side profile. Image: Kia

Offering between 224 mm and 252 mm of ground clearance depending on the trim level, the Tasman conforms to Kia’s previous claims of a tow rating of 3 500 kg, a wading depth of 800 mm and a choice of bodystyles involving not only a double cab. Wheel styles range between 17 and 18-inch alloys.

Single and double cab

With the exception of a cab-and-half, both single and double cab configurations have been availed, along with a cutaway chassis cab of both primarily for Australia.

Although exact loadbin dimensions weren’t revealed, Kia does claim a capacity of 1 173-litres and, depending on the bodystyle, a payload of between 1 017 kg to 1 195 kg.

Workhorse single cab Tasman has also become a reality. Image: Kia

Set to be offered in three trim levels; base, X-Line and X-Pro, only the former can be specified with rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, with the latter pair getting an all-wheel-drive system as standard complete with three modes; Eco, Comfort and Sport.

Reserved for all-paw gripping models are three additional off-road settings; Sand, Snow and Mud with a special Rock configuration being bespoke to the X-Pro.

Australia will be the privy to a single chassis cab model. Image: Kia

The latter also becomes the sole recipient of an electronically locking rear differential as well as what Kia calls X-Trek that maintains a crawl speed without driver involvement on the brakes or accelerator when going off-roading.

Downhill Brake Control, trailer sway control, low range and a 4A setting similar to what is used on the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok completes the all-wheel-drive’s suite of off-road hardware.

Inside

Designed with a range of accessories in-mind, the retro-styled Tasman, whose rear wheel arches cladding doubles-up as storage areas, introduces an interior lightly derived from the all-electric EV9 SUV, but still unique to it overall.

Said to be a departure from the usual bakkie norm, the design comprises a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system display, as well as a smaller five-inch located in-between as the interface for the climate control.

Interior is said to combine modern minimalism with a robust and tech focus design. Image: Kia Australia

Still incorporating large amounts of physical switchgear, the freed-up centre console features a pair of wireless smartphone chargers, cupholders and a Ford F-150-style folding table that covers the surface entirely as a means of functioning as a workspace.

Aside from a new steering wheel with physical buttons, an eco-friendly touch has been applied inside as most of the materials and fabrics originate from recycled plastic bottles, synthetic leather and so-called bio-paint.

In total, five interior colour combinations are available, while mentioned specification items comprise an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, transparent underbody camera system, Remote Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Keep Assist.

Four-cylinders only

Up front, and as a result of its key Middle Eastern markets’ reliance on petrol rather than diesel power, a choice of two engines have been allocated, both four-cylinders only as previously reported.

On the petrol side, the Tasman derives motivation from the 2.5 T-GDI used in the Sorento, while a retuned version of the venerable R-series 2.2 CRDI provides diesel propulsion.

In addition to the single cab, Australia will also get a double chassis cab bodystyle. Image: Kia

Matched to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the petrol develops 207kW/421Nm and will take the Tasman from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 185 km/h.

With the same gearbox, the diesel outputs the same 441 Nm as in the Sorento, but with six more kilowatts for a total of 154 kW. The claimed top speed matches that of the petrol with 0-100 km/h taking 10.4 seconds.

Outside of the Middle East and Australia, the Tasman will also have access to a six-speed manual gearbox on the diesel only, with Africa being mentioned as a key market for this combination.

Coming in 2025

In total, nine colours have been selected Clear White, Interstellar Grey, Tan Beige, Steel Grey, Denim Blue, Cityscape Green, Runway Red, Snow Pearl White and Aurora Black Pearl.

Going on-sale from the first half of 2025 first in South Korea followed by Australia, Africa and the Middle East soon after, the Tasman has already been confirmed for South Africa and will officially become a reality in the second half of next year.

As such, expect more details regarding spec and pricing to be made then.

