All-new BMW M5 finally cracked open as most powerful ever made

A move to electrification in the form of a plug-in hybrid setup for the first time in the M5's 40 year history has yielded exactly 1 000 Nm of torque.

Exterior revisions to the M5 are immediately present, though the biggest resides underneath. Image: BMW

Having made the rounds on various online platforms undergoing testing for over two years, BMW has finally removed the wraps from the all-new M5 sedan that transitions into a first-time hybrid.

M’s electrified heart

The most powerful model in the flagship 5 Series’ 40-year history this year, the step-up from the all-electric M60 retains the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, now bolstered by an electric system in the form of a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) configuration rather than a 48-volt mild-hybrid.

A development of the M Hybrid system that debuted on the XM, the PHEV involves the V8 being detuned from the 460 kW made in the now departed M5 Competition to 430 kW, with torque remaining unchanged at 750 Nm.

Even less than the outgoing “standard” M5’s 441 kW, the upshot involves the 145kW/280Nm made by the 18.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering a single electric motor integrated into the housing of the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Combined, the powertrain develops 535kW/1 000Nm, which, according to BMW, translates to a top speed of 250 km/h or 305 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package in place, and 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Producing 75kW/250Nm more than the F10 M5 Competition, the G90 M5 has a claimed all-electric range of 69 km and will travel without the V8’s input at up to 140 km/h.

For the first time in its storied 40-year history, the M5 has become a hybrid in the form of a plug-in hybrid. Image: BMW

Non-DC charging capable as a result of being a plug-in hybrid rather than a full EV, the M5 comes standard with a 7.4 kW on-board charger as well as a Boost mode that unleashes the full 535kW/1 000Nm for 10 seconds in one shot.

Tipping the scales at a significant 540 kg more than the F10, which also makes the heaviest and first M5 to exceed two tonnes at 2 435 kg, the G90 also features what BMW calls a pre-gearing stage for the Steptronic ‘box.

In effect, this allows a total of 450 Nm to be made by the electric motor, without impacting the claimed top speed or acceleration time.

New underneath

While still based on the same CLAR platform as the regular 5 Series, BMW has made more than a handful of changes to accommodate the electric motor and battery pack.

These include new kinematics for the double wishbone front and five-link rear axle, a stiffer front subframe, wider front and rear tracks, and increased torsional rigidity for the body and chassis mountings.

Wider track at the rear is offset by the bigger wheel arches and 21-inch alloy wheels. Image: BMW

On top of this, the M5 has had its electrically assisted power steering retuned, the strut towers for the shock absorbers reinforced, the M adaptive suspension fine-tuned, the Active M differential revised, and the rear axle steering system fitted from the off.

Retaining the xDrive all-wheel-drive, albeit with changes to the 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD modes, the M5’s launch control has been reprogrammed to comply with the electrical hardware, with the same applying to the Dynamic Stability and traction controls.

The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 has not only been kept, but detuned from 460 kW to 430 kW. Torque is, however, unchanged at 750 Nm. Image: BMW

Riding on 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear M light alloy wheels, stopping power comes from the M compound brakes utilising a six-piston caliper design at the front and single at the rear with respective disc sizes of 410 mm and 400 mm.

Optionally available are the M carbon ceramic ankers with the same calipers and rear disc size, but with a 420 mm diameter setup at the front.

As part of the hybrid system, three additional modes have been integrated into the M drive mode selector; the default Hybrid, Electric which relies solely on the battery and electric motor, and eControl, which keeps the battery level and range up using regenerative braking.

Outside and in

Away from its dynamic alternations, the F90 M5’s exterior revisions don’t require a second look, as apart from the wider track, 75 mm at the front and 48 mm at the rear, the kidney grille receives a black surround in addition to the M specific grille internal bars.

Along with the illuminated Iconic Glow outer edges of the grille itself, the M specific bumpers and side skirts have been fitted, the lower air intake redesigned and the adaptive Matrix LED headlights fitted as standard.

Overall changes to the interior, though not as extensive as the exterior, are still easy to spot. Image: BMW

Elsewhere, the M Shadow Line package no longer requires extra forking, with the same extending to the gloss black bootlid spoiler and black chrome quad exhaust outlets. A carbon fibre roof is, however, optional.

Spanning the colour chart are nine hues, including four new options; Frozen Deep Grey Metallic, Storm Bay Metallic, Marina Blue Bay Metallic and Isle of Man Green Metallic.

Sport seats are trimmed in Merino leather and feature heating as well as ventilation elements. Image: BMW

Inside, the changes from the 5 Series are more subtle and consist of specific graphics and readouts within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system that make-up the Curved Display, the M multi-function steering wheel with M1 and M2 mode buttons, standard Merino leather sport seats, and an augmented reality Head-Up Display.

Along with a number of new colours and veneers, plus the so-called Interaction Bar from the 7 Series below the infotainment system, BMW has made more features standard, namely a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, quad-zone climate control, heated and electric front seats, an automatic tailgate, and the 18-speaker, 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

In South Africa before year-end

Confirmed to make its public debut at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, the M5 has already been approved for South Africa from the fourth quarter of this year.

Once out, expect the returning M5 Touring, so far the only derivative to have been teased officially, to debut.

