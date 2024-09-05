Galloping pony has a price as Ford puts sticker on new Mustang

Initially, only 150 units will be let loose on soil loose from October.

A surprise reveal at last week’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring, Ford has disclosed official pricing of the all-new Mustang ahead of its limited capacity sales commencement next month.

Equipped with the otherwise optional Performance Package as standard, the Mustang, as indicated at the Festival, will be restricted to a single variant, the Fastback GT, in batches of 150 units as part of the initial allocation sourced from the Flat Rock Plant in Michigan.

Coyote howl remains

Powered by the latest generation version of the venerable normally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine, the unit, for South Africa, produces less power and torque than in the United States mostly likely as a result of fuel quality the Blue Oval citing as the same reason for the Territory developing a smidgen less grunt than in the Middle East.

As such, the bent-eight’s outputs drop from 362kW/567Nm to 328kW/540Nm with the only transmission option being the General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic in significantly recalibrated form.

Spec

Known internally as the S650, the Mustang’s list of confirmed standard features comprise the new 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and the 13.2-inch SYNC 4A infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker B&O Play sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, heated and cooled sport seats and dual-zone climate control.

Focal point of the interior is the new Curved Display-esque infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Standard on the safety and driver assistance side is Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Cantering, Reverse Brake Assist, Active Pothole Mitigation and Evasive Steer Assist.

Performance pack goodies

While fitted as standard with six driving modes; Slippery, Normal, Sport, Track, Drag and Custom, plus a Remote Rev function that allows the engine to be revved from the key fob, trait of the Performance Package include a Torsen limited slip differential, active sport exhaust system, tower brace front suspension struts and the MagneRide adaptive suspension.

No less than eight colours have been allocated, one being the depicted Vapour Blue.

Concluding the package is a secondary oil cooler, 19-inch tarnished dark aluminium wheels and Brembo brakes utilising a 390 mm disc set-up at the front and 355 mm at the rear.

Colours and price

In total, eight colours have been selected;

Absolute Black;

Oxford White;

Iconic Silver;

Atlas Blue;

Race Red;

Vapour Blue;

Lucid Red;

Dark Matter Grey

Included in its now confirmed R1 300 000 asking price is a four-year/120 000 km warranty with a service being optional as per Ford adhering to the Right to Repair standards.

