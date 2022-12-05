No more waiting: New Ford Ranger officially priced

Charl Bosch

After months of speculation and more recently, a pre-production model test drive, Ford has officially confirmed price and spec details of the all-new T6.2 Ranger.

Debuting just over a week after its new sibling, the Volkswagen Amarok, the Ranger, as is known by now, again provides the base for the Ranger Raptor and Everest and last month, officially entered production at the Blue Oval’s Silverton Plant outside Pretoria.

The completion of a record R15.8-billion investment announced last year with a further R600-million being spend on upgrading the Struandale Engine Plant in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, the Ranger takes pride of place as only it, along with the Amarok, will be made at the former facility as both the Ranger Raptor and Everest are again sourced from Thailand.

Billed as the most advanced and capable Ranger yet, the T6.2 replaces the T6 that departed in November after sales of 873 751 units in eleven years, of which 271 000 were sold in South Africa alone.

Already extensively profiled externally with styling more representative from the F-150 than before, the initial line-up spans four trim levels; base, XL, XLT and Wildtrak in double cab bodystyle only.

The more workhorse focused single cab and Super Cab derivatives will however be added in early 2023 with the Raptor set to follow soon after.

On the power front, two versions of the engines made in Nelson Mandela Bay have been allocated; the single-turbo 2.0-litre Panther mill that produces 125kW/405Nm, the bi-turbo retuned to produce 154kW/500Nm and the undoubted highlight, the 3.0-litre Lion V6 that delivers 184kW/500Nm.

Transmission choices consist of a new six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic on the single-turbo and a configured version of the General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic on the bi-turbo and V6.

On the drivetrain front, both the four-cylinder offerings can be specified with rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, while the V6 comes as standard with a full-time four-wheel-drive system complete with an electronic transfer case.

Regardless of the drive wheels, all Rangers have a ground clearance of 237 mm, tow rating of 3 500 kg for a braked trailer, wading depth of 800 mm and the following dimensions;

Overall length: 5 350 mm

Wheelbase: 3 270 mm

Height: 1 886 mm

Width: 1 910 mm – 2 208 mm

Approach angle: 30-degrees

Departure Angle: 23-degrees – 25.6-degrees

Breakover Angle: 22-degrees

As for specification, the unbadged base models comes as standard with 16-inch steel wheels, the new 10.1-inch SYNC4 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker sound system, eight-inch digital instrument cluster as well as the following:

climate control;

electric windows all arounds;

height adjustable front seats;

rake and reach adjustable steering column;

single 12-volt outlet;

Hill Start Assist;

Dynamic Stability Control;

Load Adaptive Control;

Roll Over Mitigation;

Trailer Sway Control

Next-up, the XL swaps the steel wheels for alloys still measuring 16-inches, but gains coloured front bumpers and electric mirrors, front undergaurd protection skidplate, a rear bumper with integrated step, cloth as opposed to vinyl seats, as well as rubber floor matd and a rear 12-volt outlet.

Above the XL, the ever popular XLT opens the luxury focuses range off with items on offer consisting of a chrome grille, body coloured bumpers and door handles and the C-shaped LED headlights, as well as folding electric mirrors, standard side-steps, a tow bar and binliner.

Also standard are rain sense wipers, a six-speaker sound system, keyless entry plus push-button start, Hill Descent Control, a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control and a drive mode selector with four settings; Slippery, Eco, Normal and Tow.

No less than packages bundling a series of items ranging from 18-inch alloys, integrated satellite navigation, a wireless smartphone charger and partial leather seats, to Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Auto High Beam Assist can however be fitted to the XLT.

Until the arrival of the Raptor next year though, the Wildtrak completes the Ranger range as the sole derivative to offer the Lion V6 as an option over the bi-turbo Panther.

It’s expansive specification sheet meanwhile comprises the uprated twelve-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a ten-speaker B&O Play sound system, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, partial leather upholstery, ambient lighting plus:

heated and electric front seats;

wireless smartphone charger;

18-inch alloy wheels;

Matrix LED headlights;

400-watt inverter with a 240-volt outlet integrated into loadbox;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

Drive mode selector with six settings; Slippery, Eco, Normal, Tow, Mud and Sand

Park Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Centering;

Evasive Steering Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keeping System with Road Edge Detection;

Pre-Collision Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Reverse Brake Assist;

As on the XLT, the Wildtrak can be specified with standalone options consisting of an automatic roller shutter, Cargo Management System, 20-inch alloy wheels and 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber.

Price

Standard fare across the entire range is a four-year/120 000 km warranty with a service plan being optional.