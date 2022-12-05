New Honda Civic a practical and dynamic tour de force, but at a cost

Charl Bosch

The popular saying nowadays is that you don’t get something as a really bad car versus say three or four decades ago. Testament to this is the all-new Honda Civic.

Fundamentally, the eleventh generation Civic can be seen as an improvement over the preceding model that didn’t exactly attract the biggest fanfare for being considered too American aesthetically and for employing only a CVT without a manual option.

When convention works

Coupe-like styling remains, but the rear facia is not as divisive.

The standard weeklong test period confirmed this as the Civic proved impressive and anything but dismissible as the single model availed for South Africa, the RS, makes for an interesting alternative to the segment mainstay.

That, however, is also its biggest handicap as Honda South Africa has, once again, chosen not to make the hatchback available by opting for the sedan instead fitted with a specification-rich assortment of features that, on the one hand, justifies its price tag.

Part of the RS applique is the standard black 18-inch alloy wheels.

On the other though, the Thai-built RS’ sticker of R669 000 is well above what many would consider befitting of a Honda Civic, let alone one offered exclusively in a bodystyle rapidly falling out of favour with buyers globally.

Yet, a distinct charm prevails about the Civic no eye-searing price tag or lack of an alternate body option can dent. All this without mentioning the Type R.

For one, the eleventh generation FE Civic has been smoothened out from the controversial looks of its FC predecessor to appear more grown-up and upmarket, but still svelte as per the fastback coupe-like looks.

Despite the Platinum White Pearl paint option trying its best to spoil the styling, the inclusion of the sportier bumpers, door sills and black 18-inch alloy wheels makes for a sporty offering that looks more substantial than it is.

Red RS logo sits beneath a new gloss black bootlid spoiler.

Factor in the slimmer LED headlights, a new grille resplendent with the RS logo, gloss black mirror caps and a deep lower intake with blacked-out fog lamps surrounds, the more conservative approach plays in the Civic factor, with the same being true of the rear.

An area the FC copped the most flak for, the FE loses the boomerang taillights for a more conventional design that cut into the bootlid, while the equally criticised spoiler on Sport models departs for a carbon-esque gloss black item perched on top of the lid itself.

Boring inside? Nope

Interior doesn’t exude flair, but is practical, premium and good looking.

Inside, Honda has shied away from being similarly adventurous by taking a meticulous route that works in the Civic’s favour.

For starters, the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits on top of the dash instead of being integrated, physical dials still feature for the dual-zone climate control and heated seats, while a gear lever and pair of cupholder dominate the centre console.

New nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system works without drama.

The appeal though involves the mesh-pattern design that runs the length of the dash, the prongs used to adjust the air-conditioning vents and the ease of scrolling through the infotainment system that comes with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Simple but minimalistic and with a cocoon-like feel, the cabin’s ergonomics are easy to fathom, but while the materials used feel soft and premium, the imitation aluminium weave on the centre console elicits a somewhat cheap feel despite looking good.

Instrument cluster is now a an all digital affair.

Being the RS, which denotes Road Sailing rather than RennSport or RallyeSport, Honda has additionally furnished the interior with red stitching on the steering wheel and gear lever, made liberal use of piano-key black inserts and trimmed the supportive, sporty electric seats in a combination of faux leather and suede.

In fact, the main drawback of the interior are the hard seatbacks those seated in the rear are unlikely to welcome, especially as legroom is plentiful and headroom unaffected by the standard sunroof.

With the rear seats up, boot space comes to 495-litres.

Being longer than the old Civic as a result of riding on a new platform means the FE also has a bigger boot and being a sedan, space is ample at 495-litres with the rear seats up.

As for the specification list, highlights include a wireless smartphone charger, a new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, push-button start, keyless entry, all around parking sensors, ambient lighting, reverse camera and a cracking 12-speaker Bose sound system.

LaneWatch camera a nicety that is anything but a gimmick.

Safety meanwhile comes way of Honda’s Sensing system inclusive of a tyre pressure monitor, six airbags, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

The most inquisitive item though is the LaneWatch Camera mounted on the left-hand side that displays a clear image in order to avoid moving over intentionally and into the path of a following vehicle.

The surprise up front

What arguably makes the Civic RS standout is its drivetrain which, admittedly, on paper sounds anything but worthy of being a junior Type R or even a North American Si many are likely to believe it is.

Stubby gear lever falls beautifully to hand and makes the longing for a manual even greater.

Hooked as before to a CVT with outputs of 131kW/240Nm, the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine has been carried over unchanged from the FC and is said to propel the 1 348 kg RS from 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 200 km/h.

While anything but performance minded, the ‘box has been revised and despite being typically CVT noisy at higher revs, it is matched remarkably well to an engine that reacts with immediacy and with a linear power delivery as a result of there being sufficient torque normally found wanting on vehicles fitted with this type of transmission.

Front seats are electric, heated and supportive.

Strangely, a traditional manual-gate is not offered as shifting gears can only occur by tapping one of the paddle shifters.

While indeed a help in offsetting some of the CVT’s foibles, they don’t make-up for the loss of a normal three-pedal layout, especially as the thin gear lever falls beautifully to hand and every bit warranting more, uhmm, caressing.

Dynamically sorted

Besides its new platform, Honda has also reworked the Civic’s chassis as the FE has been fitted with new dampers all around, new front and rear bushings and front ball joints made-up of aluminium.

Space in the back impresses, but the hard seatbacks do not.

Together with a revised suspension and improved torsional rigidity, the Civic’s ride is on-point supple and the handling confidence inspiring when the urge to switch from Normal to Sport mode arises. Just as good is the steering that has been revised and which feels sharp, direct and balanced.

Standard 12-speaker Bose sound system works a treat.

As for consumption, the week’s stay over 350 km netted an indicated best of seven-litres per 100 km, a far cry from Honda’s optimistic 6.2 L/100 km claim, but one unlikely to be branded as woeful or heavy.

Conclusion

As mentioned at the onset, little aesthetically or internally can detract the new Honda Civic RS from being called a bad car with largely the same applying to the drivetrain, never mind the sorted dynamics.

Civic has been a Honda mainstay for almost five decades.

For all this though, its level of spec and still being Honda’s most popular model with global sales of 12 million units since debuting in 1973, it is simply priced too expensive and unlikely to be snapped-up with the same verve as the Civic of two generations ago despite being accomplished and undeniably worth a second look.