Revived Jeep Cherokee still coming, but possibly not as an EV

Although tipped to become a plug-in hybrid, pressure of a tribal group has cast doubt as to whether the Cherokee name will be used at all.

KL Cherokee received extensive backlash for not being a “proper” Cherokee throughout its nine year production run. Image: Jeep

Having confirmed the arrival of a replacement more than a year ago, Jeep parent company, Stellantis, has started dropping small hints of the tentatively called next generation Cherokee due out next year.

On the comeback…

Officially discontinued in March last year after almost five decades due to in part in worsening sales brought-on by the change in focus of the less off-road focused KL generation, the Cherokee’s return forms part of a reported three-tier model strategy involving it, the recently launched all-electric Wagoneer S and the incoming Recon EV.

Once Jeep’s entry-level offering before being underscored by the Renegade, the long since discontinued Patriot, still going Compass and in Europe, the Avenger, the claims of the Cherokee possibly going electric has been debunked by recently inducted Jeep CEO, Antonia Filosa.

… possibly as a PHEV

Confirming the three-model product strategy to US-publication MotorTrend, Filosa, despite not directly referring to the Cherokee by name, admitted that the new product won’t be an EV initially, suggesting it could either be a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) when it debuts.

Original SJ Cherokee lasted from 1974 to 1983. Image: favcars.com

While still likely to ride on one of the predominantly electric-centric STLA platforms, the Cherokee could, potentially, adopt a similar strategy to the Avenger that offers both electric and hybrid capability, although the latter is represented by a mild-hybrid or conventional hybrid setup as opposed to the supposed PHEV.

Cherokee legend fully started with the XJ that lasted for almost two decades. Image: favcars.com

Highly unlikely is the return of a diesel engine as per Jeep confirming three years ago that a decision had been taken to focus on electrification rather than prevailing with oil-burners.

Might not be called Cherokee

Equally as unknown as the powertrain is whether Jeep will use the Cherokee name at all after being accused of racism by an ethic Cherokee tribal group in 2021.

Known as the Liberty in the United States only, the retro-styled KJ Cherokee has one of the shortest Cherokee production spans of only six years. Image: favcars.com

In an interview with Car and Driver at the time, head of the Cherokee Nation group, Chuck Hoskin Jr, said while its respects the use of the name has being “well-intended” ever since the original debuted in 1974, “it does not honour us by having our name plastered on the side of a car”.

“The best way to honour us is to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture, and language and have meaningful dialogue with federally recognised tribes on cultural appropriateness,” Hoskin said.

In a subsequent statement to the publication after being informed of Hoskin’s remarks, an unnamed Jeep spokesperson said, “Our vehicle names have been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honour and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess, and pride.

Still called the Liberty in the States, the KK Cherokee very much served as an evolutionary update of the KJ with production running from 2007 to mid-2012. Image: favcars.com

“We are, more than ever, committed to a respectful and open dialogue with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr”.

More soon

For the moment, no exact details about the “new Cherokee” is known, with the same applying to whether it would be marketed solely in North America or exported as previous generations were.

However, expect information to become apparent over the coming months in preparation for the newcomer’s anticipated reveal in 2025.

