Jeep South Africa still keen on Commander, Avenger ruled-out

Should approval be given, expect the Commander to filter-in below the Wrangler as Jeep's most accessible model for the local market.

Stellantis has given a sneak peek of its plans for the Jeep brand in South Africa following the most recent unveilings of the five-seat Grand Cherokee and before that, the Gladiator.

Baby Jeep a no

Rumoured, for not confirmed shortly after world reveal in electric form two years ago, the multi-brand conglomerate confirmed that the availability of a mild-hybrid powertrain as an alternative to the original electric won’t result in the Avenger becoming available anytime soon.

Jeep’s smallest model debuted two years ago originally as an EV only. Image: Jeep

Its smallest model in Europe, and reportedly on-track to be offered in the United States before year-end, the addition of the hybrid four-wheel-drive 4xe last month, as well as the mentioned mild-hybrid last year, prompted thoughts of it possibly coming become as Jeep’s entry-level model below the Wrangler, which currently starts the range off at R1 019 900.

Interior differs completely from any other current Jeep model. Image: Jeep

In a replay to The Citizen, Stellantis South Africa said the Avenger is “not in the scope for the South African market at the moment,” though it didn’t dismiss it outright from perhaps becoming available at a later stage.

Service still being considered

More clearer is the prospect of bringing the reimagined five or seven-seat Commander back as replacement for the long since discontinued Compass and Cherokee.

A smash-hit in India where production takes place at the Ranjangaon Plant outside Pune under the Meridian name, the Commander had been on the table for possible introduction since 2022 using the name it goes under in South America.

Known in India as the Meridian, the Commander remains under investigation for the local market. Image: Jeep India

“It is all about matching [India’s] specifications with our specifications. For example, the towing capacity requirements for India are very different to the local requirements,” former Stellantis Sales and Marketing Head, Brain Smith, told The Citizen on the side-lines of the Alfa Romeo Tonale launch in Cape Town at the time.

“If we find a car that can work and we can determine the price point where we can get some volume, then absolutely [we will bring it]. It is under consideration, absolutely. Do I have any timeframes, unfortunately not yet. But we believe there is huge potential,”.

Reiterating Smith’s comments, Stellantis said, “We are considering the Commander as it does satisfy certain requirement in our line-up. We are, however, also investigating the local conditions or requirements suitability of the product.

“We find that some models destined for example India, is not always perfectly suited to our usage, conditions and environment, so it is an ongoing investigation”.

Meridian’s interior draws heavily from the Grand Cherokee. Image: Jeep India

Unrelated to the original DaimlerChrysler-era Commander that served as Jeep’s flagship in South Africa two decades ago, the Commander/Meridian rides on the same Small Wide 4×4 LWB platform that underpins not only the Compass, but also the Ram Rampage, Tonale and its sibling, the Dodge Hornet.

Up front, a choice of two powerplant are available; the turbocharged 1.3-litre Firefly in South America that produces 137kW/270Nm and a 2.0-litre Multijet turbodiesel that pumps-out 125kW/380Nm.

Commander name returned in 2021 as the moniker for the Meridian in South America. Image: Stellantis Brazil

In India, the Meridian derives motivation exclusively from the oil-burner, although with torque reduced to 350 Nm with power remaining the same.

Transmissions consist of a six-or nine-speed automatic in South America, the latter reduced to the options list in India where the standard option for the Meridian is a six-speed manual.

Depending on the configuration, the Commander/Meridian, marketed until two years ago as the seven-seat exclusive Grand Commander in China, can be had either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, the latter minus low range, but with a drive mode selector and Hill Descent Control.

Waiting game

Despite a timeframe for the Commander’s return being unknown, don’t be surprised if details do emerge at some stage before year-end.

Additional information from motor1.com.

