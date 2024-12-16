Petrol and EV confirmed as BMW prices all-new Mini Cooper

For the moment, the red-hot John Cooper Works, with both petrol and EV drivetrains, remains off-limits for South Africa.

New Mini range consists of five models. headed by the depicted Cooper C. Image: Mini

While initially planned for a earlier market debut this year, BMW has released pricing for the full new Mini Cooper range once again consisting of combustion engine and electric motivation.

Unveiled with the latter powertrain globally in September last year, with the petrol derivative bowing in February this year, the local line-up, for now, spans five models with neither the red-hot combustion or electric John Cooper Works variants being available.

Range

Cooper C

Officially called the Mini Cooper and no longer the Mini hatch with the Cooper name used to denote a trim level, the range kicks-off with the Cooper C in both three-door and five-door configurations.

Omitting any form of hybridisation as in the Cooper S, the C makes do with the BMW Group’s tried-and-tested 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine developing 115kW/230Nm.

Cooper C will be offered as either a three-door or five-door. Image: Mini

The sole transmission option is the seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic. Claimed top speed is 225 km/h with the three-door getting from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and the five-door in eight seconds.

Cooper S

Next up, the aforementioned Cooper S offers the same door options, but swaps the three-cylinder for the four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbo rated at 150kW/300Nm.

Cooper S, for now, tops the range of fast petrol-powered Mini. Image: Mini

Paired to a dual-clutch seven-speed Steptronic as well, the three-door S will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds with the five-door taking two-tenths longer. Both top out at 242 km/h.

Cooper SE

Build in China as part of BMW’s partnership with Great Wall Motors (GWM) – versus the combustion model made at the Oxford Plant in the United Kingdom – the three-door only Cooper SE tops the local line-up for now solely in its most powerful guise.

Electric Cooper will exclusively be sold in flagship Cooper SE guise. Image: Mini

Eschewing the entry-level Cooper E offered in Europe, the S gets its motivation from a single front-mounted electric motor powered by a 54.2-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The result is 160kW/330Nm, a limited top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and an all-electric range of 402 km.

Big part of the interior is the 9.4-inch OLED roundel infotainment system. Note: Interior of the Cooper S depicted. Image: Mini

Supporting DC charging up to 95 kW, the Cooper SE comes standard with an 11 kW on-board charger and according to Mini, will require a waiting time of 30 minutes from 10-80% using the latter.

Price

Included with each of the five models’ price is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and in the case of the Cooper SE, an added eight-year/100 000 km battery warranty.

Cooper C three-door – R602 052

Cooper C five-door – R624 052

Cooper S three-door – R646 395

Cooper S five-door – R676 395

Cooper SE – R802 000

Price information from duoporta.com.

