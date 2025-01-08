Porsche 911 Carrera S returns with more combustion-only poke

Again offered solely with two-wheel-drive, the 992.2 generation S also becomes the most powerful in the moniker's history.

Carrera S makes its comeback to the 992.2 generation 911 range between the base Carrera and hybrid GTS. Image: Porsche

Systemically expanded since its global debut in May last year, Porsche has added another derivative to the 911 range, this time returning the Carrera S as the gap filler between the unbadged base model and hybrid-engine GTS.

Offered as either a coupe or cabriolet, the 992.2 iteration of the 911 Carrera S eschews the use of the mild-hybrid system as on the entry-level Carrera but also the manual gearbox, leaving the 911 T as the sole variant, for now, with the option of three pedals.

Dynamically fettled

Aesthetically identical to the base 911 bar with the S suffix, the biggest differences reside underneath, where, in addition to revised steering, the kinematics of the front axle have been altered and the optional rear-axle steering system adjusted.

ALSO READ: First time hybrid Porsche 911 officially revealed and priced

In addition to new hydraulics for the adaptive dampers, the Porsche Torque Vectoring system from the GTS has been made standard, with the same applying to the uprated brakes comprising red-painted brake callipers, 408 mm discs at the front, and 380 mm at the rear.

The coupe version will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Image: Porsche

Mounted on 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, the Carrera S also receives the sport exhaust system as standard, with the Porsche Active Suspension Management system and carbon composite brakes being cost options.

More kit

Compared to the 911 Carrera, the S carries over the 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management system but includes the black leather upholstery as standard, with the rear seats a no-cost option on the coupe and included on the cabriolet from the start.

The interior has been slightly revised with more features than on the base 911 Carrera. Image: Porsche

On the equipment side, Porsche had made the Matrix LED headlights and wireless smartphone charger standard, though the Sport Chrono package, expanded leather package, Crayon stitch work, and the lift system for the nose are all optional.

Power hike

Residing at the rear, the 911 Carrera S retains the turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six from the base Carrera, but with a substantial uptake in power and torque from 290kW/450Nm to 353kW/530Nm.

Both coupe and cabriolet versions have been approved for South Africa. Image: Porsche

Down 45 kW/80 Nm on the hybrid GTS but 63 kW/80 Nm up on the Carrera and 911 Carrera T, the S will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 308 km/h. As its name points out, drive is routed to the rear wheels only through the eight-speed PDK transmission.

Price

Now available for ordering, pricing for South Africa has also been confirmed at R3 037 000 for the coupe and R3 304 000 for the cabriolet, both inclusive of a three-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

NOW READ: First time hybrid Porsche 911 officially revealed and priced