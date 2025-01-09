This is it: ‘New’ Toyota Hilux emerges in first spy images

An time of reveal has been set for the second half of the year, however, expect South African sales to only start in 2026.

Replacement for the now decade old AN110 Hilux has officially been spied undergoing testing in Thailand. Image: Toyota

Its pending debut outed by the discovery of a trademark application at the end of last year, first spy images of the new Toyota Hilux undergoing testing in Thailand have officially emerged online.

Combination of old and new

Although touted as new, the replacement for the now decade old AN110 generation Hilux won’t be a ground-up design.

Instead, it will retain the IMV platform rather than moving to the new newer TNGA-F, while also keeping a fair chunk of its predecessor’s sheet metal as evident by the spy images.

Captured by headlightmag.com, the Hilux, which will be called Hilux Travo in Thailand, boasts the same side profile, doors and roof as the AN110 known as the Hilux Revo in said market, with previous reports suggesting it also be have the same basic interior structure.

While set to receive a restyled front facia and a different appearance at the rear as per the depicted example’s comparatively light black-and-white disguise, the Travo also gets new alloy wheels and reportedly, a new electric power steering system.

It’s rear appearing similar to the new Mitsubishi Triton with the just visible light clusters bearing a relation to the Isuzu D-Max on closer inspection, the publication reports that additional changes are in-line for the suspension and the still unseen interior.

New emissions complaint

Up front, and unlike the North American Tacoma it had expected to be aligned with, the Hilux Travo will remain a largely diesel-only affair with expected updates to the venerable GD-6 range of oil-burners.

Set to be offered with our without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system used in the current Hilux 48V, the updates will result in the Travo adhering to Euro 6 emissions regulations, though it remains unknown as to whether this would impact on power and torque figures.

Patience, South Africa

Reportedly on track for a second half of the year unveiling in Thailand, the Travo, will most likely only go on-sale in key markets towards the end of the year, the biggest outside Asia being Australia that receives its shipment from the main plant in Thailand.

Sales are, therefore, only set to commence from 2026 as per Toyota South Africa Motors President and CEO Andrew Kirby telling The Citizen last year that local offset won’t be happening in 2025.

Current generation Hilux has been on-sale since 2015. Image: Toyota

“[Hilux] is extremely important to us as a business and a company. It is the most important vehicle we manufacture and sell… it is our core model. [The next generation] will have exciting features and upgrades I think our customers will enjoy,” Kirby said on the sidelines of the new Land Cruiser Prado’s unveiling in Mozambique.

More to come

Despite details still being on the vague, expect more to emerge over the coming weeks and months now that the first spy images have appeared.

