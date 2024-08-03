PODCAST: New Prado every bit as good as they said it would be

Eight-speed automatic gearbox breathes new life into 2.8-litre diesel mill.

The new Prado has hit the ground running. Picture: Toyota

The highly-anticipated all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has finally arrived in South Africa. And the question on everyone’s lips is whether the new Prado is good enough to warrant the 15-year wait for it?

Watch new Prado podcast

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring’s talk about how the SUV performed during its recent media launch in Mozambique. There Charl Bosch had the chance to sample the new Prado on a variety of off-road surfaces.

Judging by the smile on his face, the car no doubt lived up to his expectation. And those can be high taking into account his seasoned off-roading skills.

Delayed several times due to stock challenges, Toyota sold almost a 1 000 new Prados in the first two months since its arrival.

Two trim levels

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is offered in two trim levels, TX and VX-R. A VX-R First Edition was also availed during its local introduction, but limited to only 300 models.

The familiar 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine, which served on the outgoing Prado, is standard across the new line-up. The mill makes 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque.

But a major change in the powertrain sees the engine now mated to eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the six-speed that still serves on the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner.

Select your mode

Shorter gear ratios at the bottom sees the new box excel over the tough stuff, while more gears at the top aid in better fuel economy. Further helping the cause is an Eco drive mode offered alongside Normal and Sport modes.

The standard Multi-Terrain Select includes transparent frontal camera, Multi-Terrain Monitor and five modes; Auto, Sand, Mud, Snow and Rock.

Standard across the range are 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a multi-function steering wheel, centre diff-lock, push-button start and keyless entry. Folding electric mirrors, side-steps, electric tailgate and a revised Crawl Control function are also standard on the specification list.

The new Prado range starts at R1 296 300.