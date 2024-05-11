Is diesel-only new Prado saving petrol engine for GR model?

The only mill at launch will be the tried and trusted 2.8-litre turbodiesel.

The new Prado is set to be rolled out locally in July. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The local launch of Toyota’s eagerly anticipated new Land Cruiser Prado is imminent.

The talk so far has been that the SUV will only receive one turbodiesel powerplant for the two initial local derivatives. But there are some high-performance turbocharged petrol options that we wish could make their way here in the future.

New Prado starts with one engine

For now, the new Prado will only be offered with the tried and tested, 150 kW/500Nm, 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine that has done duty in the Toyota Hilux, Fortuner and current Prado for years in South Africa.

You would think that the, recently introduced into Hilux and Fortuner, 2.8-litre GD-6 48V mild hybrid option, that adds 12 kW of power and 65 Nm of torque thanks to some electrical assistance, would have been immediately made available to the new Prado. But information available at present says not. A bit strange considering the benefits in performance and fuel economy this new greener technology offers.

We will also say goodbye to the 202kW/381Nm 4.0-litre naturally aspirated V6 engine in the current Prado. This leaves petrol fans with no alternative choices in South Africa. This despite there being a few rather interesting options announced at the global premiere of the new Prado in Toyota City, Japan in August last year.

Petrol options in other markets

The first one almost completely forgotten, but an old stalwart in the Toyota stable for years. The 2.7-litre, four-cylinder, dual VVT-I, naturally aspirated unit that produces 120kW/246 Nm. This engine will be used mainly in Eastern European markets and even though it is known for being completely bulletproof, it will never find favour here with potential new Prado customers due to its lack of refinement and power.

The two engines that The Citizen Motoring believes would find a few homes locally are the relatively new 2.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol units. They do duty in a host of Toyota and Lexus models in North America, China, and the Middle East.

These state-of-the-art powertrains come in two states of tune. The entry level version offers 207kW of power and 430Nm of torque. With some mild hybrid electrical assistance added, this number jumps up to 243kW and 630Nm. Now, this could make for a new Prado that juts might wear a GR badge one day. Who knows.