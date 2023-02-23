Newest Fortuner rival? Bakkie-based Haval SUV spied

Charl Bosch

With the retro-styled Tank 300 on course to arrive in South Africa later this year, Great Wall Motors (GWM)’s upscale Haval division is preparing for yet another SUV unveiling as evident by new spy images uncovered in China.

What is it?

Spotted in what appears to be an underground parking area, and then later on the streets, the comparatively lightly disguised SUV, known by its internal moniker P04 at present, is expected to replace a number of older models such as the H6 when it debuts in a few months’ time.

Upright taillight clusters an apparent tribute to the GWM CB150 sold over a decade ago. Image: carnewschina.com

Similar to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero, the P04 will ride on a body-on-frame platform derived from the King Kong Cannon bakkie that went on sale in China two years ago.

A model positioned between the Poer, known in South Africa as the P-Series, and the more upscale Shanhai Cannon that entered the Australian market last month, the King Kong Cannon-based SUV will sit below the dedicated off-road Tank models potentially as Haval’s new flagship bakkie-based model in place of the H9 that is reportedly coming to an end.

Interior appears minimalistic but not overly focused on technology. Image: carnewschina.com.

Compared to the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado-sized Tank 600, an ultra-luxury three-row SUV that premiered in 2021, and which has been tipped for South African introduction, the P04, based on the images and information by carnewschina.com, will be more less premium inside and with a range of four-cylinder engines.

Engines

In accordance with the King Kong Cannon, the P04 will have a choice of a single 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in two states of tune; 147 kW and 169 kW.

GWM King Kong Cannon will serve as the P04’s base

Outside of China, a similarly-sized turbodiesel could be availed, which, in the Cannon delivers 110 kW or 120 kW. Regardless of the powerunit though, expect an eight-speed automatic to be sole transmission option along with standard four-wheel-drive.

By contrast, both the Shanhai Cannon and Tank 600 will have access to a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol outputting 260kW/500Nm, followed at a later stage by a reported 2.4-litre turbodiesel rated at 135kW/480Nm.

Ultra-luxurious GWM Shanhai Cannon sits above the King Kong Cannon and therefore also the P-Series in GWM’s bakkie range.

Seating for seven

Inside, the grainy depictions sees the P04 brandish a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster, a minimalist centre console and a three-spoke steering wheel strongly reminiscent of the Ford Mustang.

In China, seating for seven will be provided along with features and tech taken from the King Kong Cannon.

P04 falls considerably below the massive Tank 600 aimed at the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Unveiling in August

Supposedly set for an official reveal at the Chengdu Auto Show that starts in August before sales commence soon after, more information on the Haval P04, including its official name and chances for a South African market presence, is expected to emerge over the coming months.

Additional information from carsales.com.au and images plus info from drive.com.au.

