By Charl Bosch

7 Aug 2024

09:04 am

Report: Next generation Mazda CX-5 becoming a reality in 2026

Current KF generation CX-5 will be a decade old when its replacement finally debuts.

Mazda tipped to reveal new CX-5 in 2026

Current KF CX-5 will be a decade old when its replacement debuts in 2026. Picture: Mazda

The much speculated replacement for the current KF generation Mazda CX-5 has reportedly been approved for introduction from early 2026 as one of the first models to receive the brand’s upcoming new styling language.

Key model

Its approval for a third generation confirmed in June last year, the KF has remained dynamically unchanged since its world reveal at the Los Angeles International Auto Show eight years ago − the only alternations having been exterior and interior tweaks, as well as changes to the engine line-up depending on the market.

Reported in February last year as facing an uncertain future admits the introduction of the CX-50, CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90 that all form part of the brand’s new generation of CX models, its ongoing global success, despite its advancing age, eventually resulted in its approval for a third generation.

Goodbye diesel

According to Spain’s motor.es, the third generation will incorporate not only a new aesthetic derived from the Arata Concept shown in China this year, but follow fellow Japanese brand Nissan in doing away with segment diesel engines entirely.

Mazda tipped to reveal new CX-5 in 2026
The all-electric Arata has been rumoured to provide a preview of the next generation CX-5. Picture: Mazda

While the Arata, a co-development between Mazda and Changan, will go on-sale in the People’s Republic next year powered solely by an electric powerplant, the CX-5 will use a combination of hybridised petrol engines in both plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid forms, the latter under the e-SkyActiv banner.

Although set to continue with front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, the standard availability of only hybrid powertrains will likely mark the end of the manual gearbox already not offered on any variants of the CX-50, CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90.

Mazda tipped to reveal new CX-5 in 2026
Arata will go on-sale in China next year solely as an EV. Picture: Mazda

As such, expectations are that the KF’s six-speed automatic will make way for the same rationed ‘box used in the CX-50, or the eight-speed that comes standard on the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90.

Local importance

For the time being though, this is purely speculative and while no exact details are known, expect Mazda to possibly start dropping hints throughout 2025.

Locally, the CX-5 has remained Hiroshima’s best-selling model in spite of having been the priciest until the arrival of the CX-60.

As it stands, the dramatically reduced line-up now makes exclusive use of the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed automatic with pricing of R564 900 for the entry-level Active, R601 300 for the mid-range Dynamic and R681 600 for the flagship Carbon − all with front-wheel-drive.

