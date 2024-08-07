Report: Next generation Mazda CX-5 becoming a reality in 2026

Current KF generation CX-5 will be a decade old when its replacement finally debuts.

Current KF CX-5 will be a decade old when its replacement debuts in 2026. Picture: Mazda

The much speculated replacement for the current KF generation Mazda CX-5 has reportedly been approved for introduction from early 2026 as one of the first models to receive the brand’s upcoming new styling language.

Key model

Its approval for a third generation confirmed in June last year, the KF has remained dynamically unchanged since its world reveal at the Los Angeles International Auto Show eight years ago − the only alternations having been exterior and interior tweaks, as well as changes to the engine line-up depending on the market.

Reported in February last year as facing an uncertain future admits the introduction of the CX-50, CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90 that all form part of the brand’s new generation of CX models, its ongoing global success, despite its advancing age, eventually resulted in its approval for a third generation.

Goodbye diesel

According to Spain’s motor.es, the third generation will incorporate not only a new aesthetic derived from the Arata Concept shown in China this year, but follow fellow Japanese brand Nissan in doing away with segment diesel engines entirely.

The all-electric Arata has been rumoured to provide a preview of the next generation CX-5. Picture: Mazda

While the Arata, a co-development between Mazda and Changan, will go on-sale in the People’s Republic next year powered solely by an electric powerplant, the CX-5 will use a combination of hybridised petrol engines in both plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid forms, the latter under the e-SkyActiv banner.

Although set to continue with front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, the standard availability of only hybrid powertrains will likely mark the end of the manual gearbox already not offered on any variants of the CX-50, CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90.

Arata will go on-sale in China next year solely as an EV. Picture: Mazda

As such, expectations are that the KF’s six-speed automatic will make way for the same rationed ‘box used in the CX-50, or the eight-speed that comes standard on the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90.

Local importance

For the time being though, this is purely speculative and while no exact details are known, expect Mazda to possibly start dropping hints throughout 2025.

Locally, the CX-5 has remained Hiroshima’s best-selling model in spite of having been the priciest until the arrival of the CX-60.

As it stands, the dramatically reduced line-up now makes exclusive use of the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed automatic with pricing of R564 900 for the entry-level Active, R601 300 for the mid-range Dynamic and R681 600 for the flagship Carbon − all with front-wheel-drive.

