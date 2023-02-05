Mazda not confirming or denying replacement for current CX-5

Charl Bosch

Following last month’s reveal of the all-new Mazda CX-90, attention has switched to the future of the brand’s still strong selling CX-5 in added response to the debut last year of the CX-60.

While still part of the automaker’s line-up despite the unveiling of the mentioned two new models, as well as the US-market only CX-50 that premiered two years, uncertainty now surrounds whether it will be retained for a third generation or not.

An uncertain future

Although still popular with global sales of 365 135 units since the first generation went on-sale in 2012, rumours have started that the CX-5, now six years old, will be discontinued at some stage as Mazda is yet to finish its five model new CX line-up with the debut of the still-unseen CX-70 and CX-80.

According to the CX-5’s Programme Manager, Mitsuru Wakiie, an official announcement has not been made, meaning the automaker’s rival for the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai continues for now.

A specification upgrade came the way of the CX-5 last year

“I’m not sure whether we are going to introduce a CX-5 or not, so I can’t give you any details,” Australia’s carexpert.com.au quoted Wakiie as saying via an interpreter after the CX-90’s global reveal.

Remaining put in South Africa for now

Locally, the CX-5 has been Mazda’s standout model with sales last year of 2 297 units despite it age and being the brand’s flagship above the cheaper CX-3 and CX-30.

The recipient of a first mid-life update two years ago, the CX-5 also provides the base for the coupe-styled Chinese-market only CX-4, as well as the CX-8 and CX-9 positioned above it, which could all potentially be replaced by the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90 should approval be given.

Interior has been lightly altered over the last six years

Likely to continue is the CX-30 spun-off of the current generation Mazda3, while the CX-3, which uses the underpinnings of the Mazda2, also faces an uncertain future after being withdrawn from Europe two years ago and later from the United States amidst dwindling demand.

Sales have, however, continued in Japan, Australia and South Africa with Mazda going so far as to provide the CX-3 with a minor specification upgrade for the local market as a way of reaffirming its future.

Until an official announcement regarding it and the CX-5 are both made though, expect both to continue in spite of Mazda South Africa announcing it is studying the possibility of introducing some of the new CX models at some stage during the course of 2023.