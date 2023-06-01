It will be renewed: Mazda says ‘yes’ to third generation CX-5

By Charl Bosch

Mazda has confirmed that its top-selling CX-5 will be renewed for a third generation, but not during 2023 or even 2024.

Future secured…

A model, whose future had been unknown as recent as February this year as a result of Hiroshima’s five new CX models, the CX-5 has kept its position as the marque’s best-selling global model with offset of just over 365 000 units since the first generation debuted in 2012.

At the time though, Mazda executives admitted that uncertainty surrounded the CX-5 as plans for an all-new generation had not been discussed.

“I’m not sure whether we are going to introduce a CX-5 or not, so I can’t give you any details,” CX-5’s Programme Manager, Mitsuru Wakiie, was quoted by Australia’s carexpert.com.au as saying.

According to a new report by drive.com.au, Mazda Australia Marketing Director, Alastair Doak, said senior management in Hiroshima “have confirmed [that] there will be a next-generation CX-5, but not next year”.

…but where will it fit in?

The confirmation will see the CX-5 join the US-market CX-50, CX-60 and CX-90 as part of Mazda’s post 2025 SUV line-up, with the CX-70 and CX-80 still to be revealed.

Still to be secured or ruled-out is the CX-3 dropped towards the end of 2021 in Europe and United States, the CX-30, the Chinese-market only CX-4, CX-8 and the three-row CX-9 sold in the States and Australia speculation has alleged will eventually make way for the CX-90 outright.

CX-50 remains a US-only model for the foreseeable future. Image: Mazda

Mazda’s assurance didn’t come with any other details as to where the CX-5 will fit in within the current model structure and whether it will ride on the new rear-wheel-drive platform or feature a hybrid powertrain.

“That would be telling, wouldn’t it? But as I said before, there’s a new-generation car eventually coming,” Doak told Drive when asked about the possibility of the new CX-5 becoming a hybrid.

CX-60 become available in South Africa last month. Image: Mazda.

Six years and counting

Globally, the second generation CX-5, first revealed in 2017, offers a choice of three engines, all without any form of electrification; the normally aspirated 2.0 SkyActiv-G petrol, the 2.5 SkyActiv-G with and without turbocharging, and the 2.2 SkyActiv-D turbodiesel in various states of tune.

Depending on the market and model, the latest CX derivatives – CX-50, CX-60 and CX-90 – offer a mix of the following engines; the normally aspirated and turbocharged 2.5, a plug-in hybrid 2.5, a 3.3-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol with and without mild-hybrid assistance, and a 3.3-litre turbodiesel inline-six with the same choice of having electrification or not.

CX-90 is expected to eventually replace the CX-8 and CX-9 as Mazda’s flagship SUV. Image: Mazda.

As it stands, the CX-5 is therefore guaranteed at least another 12 to 18 months, though it remains to be seen how it will eventually rank against the CX-60 come 2024 and after.

For now, it also continues to be sold in South Africa between the CX-30 and the CX-60 that debuted last month, with pricing from R515 600 for the entry-level front-wheel-drive 2.0 Active manual to R765 300 for the all-wheel-drive 2.2 DE Akera automatic.

