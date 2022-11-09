Nissan sees red with celebratory Magnite Red Edition

Charl Bosch

Introduced in its home market of India earlier this year as a way of celebrating sales of 100 000 units after just two years, Nissan has now expanded the limited edition Magnite Red Edition’s foot print to South Africa as evident by pricing details obtained by duoporta.com.

The difference

While Nissan South Africa has made no mentioning of the Red Edition outright, based on the model sold in India, the mostly visual adaptions include red detailing on the grille, above the front skidplate, on the wheel arches, brake calipers and doors.

Changes at the rear are more subtle than at the front .

A two-tone red-and-silver stripe on top of the doors, a black graphic on the C-pillar and an inverted U-shaped chrome strip between on the taillights rounds the special touches off.

As further evident of its moniker, the interior gets a red inlay across the dashboard, a red gear lever surround, illuminated door sills, Red Edition badging and two-tone black-and-red faux leather upholstery.

Spec

For South Africa, the Magnite Red Edition can only be specified on the Acenta trim level, meaning it loses out on the surround-view camera system and projector LED headlights fitted to the flagship Acenta Plus.

As per its name, the interior is very red .

Specification is still more than generous and in-line with the model it is based on, consists of keyless entry and push-button start, folding electric mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic air-conditioning, a six-speaker sound system, cruise control as well as:

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display

rear parking sensors

reverse camera

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

dual front airbags

LED daytime running lights

ABS with EBD and BAS

Vehicle Dynamic Control

Hill Start Assist

Up front, the Red Edition is also unchanged from the standard Magnite Acenta with outputs of 74 kW from the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Red accents around the gear lever a unique Red Edition touch .

The main difference is torque output, which amounts to 160 Nm equipped with the five-speed manual gearbox and 152Nm when fitted with the CVT.

Price

As with the rest of the Magnite range, the Red Edition’s sticker price includes a six year/150 000km warranty as well as a three year/30 000km service plan.

Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R290 500

Magnite 1.0T Red Edition – R298 300

Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R317 500

Magnite 1.0T Red Edition CVT – R325 300

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus – R319 500

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R346 500

Additional information from autocarindia.com and images from nissan.in.