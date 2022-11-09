Nissan sees red with celebratory Magnite Red Edition

Introduced in its home market of India earlier this year as a way of celebrating sales of 100 000 units after just two years, Nissan has now expanded the limited edition Magnite Red Edition’s foot print to South Africa as evident by pricing details obtained by duoporta.com.
The difference
While Nissan South Africa has made no mentioning of the Red Edition outright, based on the model sold in India, the mostly visual adaptions include red detailing on the grille, above the front skidplate, on the wheel arches, brake calipers and doors.
A two-tone red-and-silver stripe on top of the doors, a black graphic on the C-pillar and an inverted U-shaped chrome strip between on the taillights rounds the special touches off.
As further evident of its moniker, the interior gets a red inlay across the dashboard, a red gear lever surround, illuminated door sills, Red Edition badging and two-tone black-and-red faux leather upholstery.
Spec
For South Africa, the Magnite Red Edition can only be specified on the Acenta trim level, meaning it loses out on the surround-view camera system and projector LED headlights fitted to the flagship Acenta Plus.
Specification is still more than generous and in-line with the model it is based on, consists of keyless entry and push-button start, folding electric mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic air-conditioning, a six-speaker sound system, cruise control as well as:
- eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display
- rear parking sensors
- reverse camera
- leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
- dual front airbags
- LED daytime running lights
- ABS with EBD and BAS
- Vehicle Dynamic Control
- Hill Start Assist
Up front, the Red Edition is also unchanged from the standard Magnite Acenta with outputs of 74 kW from the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
The main difference is torque output, which amounts to 160 Nm equipped with the five-speed manual gearbox and 152Nm when fitted with the CVT.
Price
As with the rest of the Magnite range, the Red Edition’s sticker price includes a six year/150 000km warranty as well as a three year/30 000km service plan.
- Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R290 500
- Magnite 1.0T Red Edition – R298 300
- Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R317 500
- Magnite 1.0T Red Edition CVT – R325 300
- Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus – R319 500
- Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R346 500
Additional information from autocarindia.com and images from nissan.in.