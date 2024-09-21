Nissan Navara gears up for bakkie battle with two new models

Nissan out to gain ground on Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max and fight off Chinese bakkies.

I have never quite understood why the Nissan Navara has not done as well as it should against other long-established bakkies in South Africa like Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

The Nissan Navara is a competitively-priced and well put-together bakkie that is built in Africa for Africa. And Nissan is a company that has been invested in the country for the past 61 years. I can’t think of a family that has not been touched by one of their products during their lifetimes.

Pointing fingers and guessing why this is so helps nothing at this stage. But I personally feel that the Nissan Navara has been one of Mzansi’s best kept secrets with very little effort being invested in keeping this bakkie on the radar of the motoring media. And by default on the minds of potential buyers.

Now I think it’s this Chinese onslaught of new bakkies entering the country at a serious rate that finally has the Nissan execs looking to reinvigorate some interest and life into the Navara.

ALSO READ: Nissan Navara traverses Africa without a single squeak or rattle

Nissan Navara gets new badge

Kicking off this initiative is a new badge that has been designed to offer a fresh look. And mimic the badge found on models such as the all-new Nissan Patrol.

But perhaps more importantly, this move also coincides with the launch of two new value-for-money double cab models, an entry level XE and a mid-spec LE. The pair will be available from January next year and October this year respectively and expand the current Navara range to 14 derivatives. No pricing for these new models were announced.

The big news is that the XE entry-level Nissan Navara will do away with the coil spring rear suspension found on the more upmarket models and make do with a leaf spring set-up at the rear. We were told that this leaf spring setup will be tuned to closely mimic the road holding and comfort levels of the coil spring versions. They will also be able to handle heavier loads and deal better with the tougher conditions that businesspeople might find this model more suited to.

ALSO READ: Isuzu D-Max X-Rider loses out to Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux

The Nissan Navara XE features steering wheel-mounted controls. Picture: Nissan

Trusty 2.5-litre mill

The XE will be available in 4×2 and 4×4 guise and mated to a six-speed manual gearbox only. It will be powered by the 2.5-litre turbodiesel that produces 120kW of power and 403Nm of torque. The more upmarket automatic models get the full 140kW and 450Nm on offer from this powerplant.

Despite being the entry-level double cab point into the brand, the Nissan Navara XE comes equipped with modern features. It has central locking with speed-sensing auto-locking, air conditioning, two airbags, and ISOFIX child seat restraints in the rear.

Creature comforts come in the form of electric windows and side mirrors, a sliding rear window for access to the load bin and a radio with Bluetooth connectivity and steering-mounted controls.

Safety spec includes an advanced Vehicle Dynamic Control system with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Trailer Sway Control.

NP200 replacement planned

Nissan also plans to introduce two new SUVs to our market in the coming months. And a half-ton bakkie somewhere around 2027 to replace their runaway sales leader, NP200. The latter was recently discontinued along with the equally popular old-spec, one-ton NP300.

The Nissan NP200 was discontinued this year. Picture: Nissan

This leaves the Navara to fight it out in a segment were Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max rule. With many others lining up outside their door. All Nissan Navara models, regardless of their specification level, are sold with six-year/90 000km service plan and six-year/150 000km warranty.