REPORT: Nissan Navara Warrior ‘approved’ for South Africa

Devised in Australia, the signing of an agreement between Nissan South Africa and engineering firm Premcar has reportedly already taken place.

Navara Pro-4X Warrior has been acknowledged as not being a direct rival to the Raptor. Image: www.premcarwarrior.com.au.

Announcement as being looked into for possible export to South Africa not long after its debuts in 2021, a new report from Australia has claimed that an agreement has been reached to sell of examples of the Nissan Navara Warrior on local soil.

An approved project between Nissan Australia and Melbourne-based engineering firm Premcar, the off-road focussed Warrior has been a runway success Down Under with the pre-facelift model’s limited allocation of 1 400 units selling-out in quick succession.

On-sale in its post-facelift form since 2021 as mentioned, the Warrior uses the mid-range SL – equivalent to South Africa’s SE and SE Plus – and topping Pro-4X models as a base with additions comprising a new front bumper, a red Navara branded steel bash plate, a model specific sports bar, black decals and the most prominent feature, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 32-inch all-terrain tyres.

Underneath, Premcar has widened the front and rear tracks and fitted a new suspension and dampers that contribute to a 40 mm ground clearance for a total of 270 mm.

Reported towards the end of last year has having been mentioned to Nissan South Africa after extensive talks, Premcar CEO Bernie Quinn confirmed to carsales.com.au that a deal has reportedly been reached to market the Navara Warrior in South Africa as a direct rival for the Toyota Hilux GR Sport III and Isuzu D-Max AT35.

According to the publication, a formal announcement is expected soon with production set to take place at a facility near Nissan’s Rosslyn Plant managed by Premcar.

As such, the domestic Navara Warrior will be different mechanically from the Australian model sourced from Thailand in that the 2.3-litre twin-turbodiesel engine will be replaced by the single-turbo 2.5-litre YD25DDTI that develops the same 140kW/450Nm.

Besides the powerunit, the Warrior will be near identical to the Australian model with the same chassis and exterior tweaks, plus revisions to the interior.

“South Africa is definitely a potential market for us. As you probably know South Africa makes Navaras and the South Africa market is very similar to the Australian market in terms of the customer,” Quinn told carsales.com.au.

“We think it would make a lot of sense for us to apply the Warrior treatment to a Navara over there. That’s all I can say”.

Despite Nissan South Africa having so far remained mum on announcing the Warrior at all, expectations are that unlike that in Australia, in will be based either on the Pro-4X outright, or possibly on the step-down LE rather than the mentioned SE or SE Plus.

In the case of the LE, it will most likely be modelled on the automatic priced at R769 600, whereas the Pro-4X kicks-off at R832 400.

While purely speculative at present, the Navara Warrior is still anticipated to undercut to the Hilux GR Sport and D-Max AT35 considerably given their respective stickers of R999 000 and R1 170 339.

Again not envisioned as rival for the Ford Ranger Raptor, expect official details to be announced within the coming weeks.

