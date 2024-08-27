Almost ready: New Nissan Patrol shows skin in likely final teaser

Confirmed move back to six-cylinder power will come with a reduction power from the related Infiniti QX80, but a smidgen more torque.

First official “in-the-metal” teaser shows the Patrol next to the North American original from 1962. Image: Nissan North America

Ahead of its global reveal in exactly seven days’ time, 3 September, Nissan has released more details of the internally named new Y63 Patrol, including a first external preview.

Back to six

Selectively teased over the last few weeks, the latest details confirm the Patrol as being the recipient of the new 3.5-litre VH35 twin-turbo V6 engine that replaces the Y62’s normally aspirated 5.6-litre VK56 V8.

Marking a return back to six-cylinder motivation for the first time since the Y61, the confirmation on a dedicated section of Nissan’s Middle East website does, however, involve a difference as, unlike the upscale Infiniti QX80, the Patrol will produce slightly less power with a reduction of 20 kW to 315 kW.

Torque, however, increases by two Newton Metres to 700 Nm, which represents an overall uptake of 17kW/140Nm over the VK56.

As with the Y62, a diesel engine will again be absent as the Y63’s development never involved an oil-burner due to Nissan’s move towards eventual electrification.

Patrol’s differences from the Infiniti QX80 are starting to show. Image: Infiniti

Carried over from the QX80 is the new nine-speed automatic gearbox in place of the outgoing seven-speed, and three driving modes of which no details were divulged.

For the first time, 22-inch alloy wheels will be available, although on flagship models only.

Still rugged

Retaining the body-on-frame platform and low range transfer case, the biggest hint comes via Nissan’s North American website where the Patrol has been sold as the second generation Armada since 2016.

While the most recent teaser shows the rear facia that bears a resemblance to the Navara and also the original Armada that lasted from 2003 to 2015 as a model with no relations to the Patrol, the latest previews the Y63’s bonnet line and grille – the latter, unsurprisingly Nissan-specific and different from the QX80.

The current V8-engine Y62 Patrol will bow-out after a production run of 14 years. Image: Nissan

Appearing almost identical to the Navara’s newly facelift twin, the Frontier, the teaser doesn’t provide any further details, apart from the Y63 being touted as having the same level of ruggedness of the depicted second generation briefly sold in the States.

Although revealed back in 1951, the same year in which Toyota debuted the Land Cruiser, the Patrol only arrived in the US in 1962, two years after the second iteration’s Japanese market debut, powered by a 4.0-litre straight-six petrol engine hooked to a three-speed manual gearbox.

Sold as a Nissan instead of a Datsun, the US-market Patrol departed in 1969 before returning as the mentioned next generation Armada that received a market specific refresh four years ago with a unique interior different from the Y62 sold in the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

Possibly for South Africa

While interior images of the Y63 remain unseen, expectations are that subtle differences from the QX80 are likely to feature, namely a possible reduction in screen count, a restyled dashboard and possibly smaller sizes for the displays themselves.

Given the first “metal” sighting and world unveiling being seven days ago, it appears unlikely that any more teasers will emerge in spite of the actual production model having already emerged via a series of spy images last month.

Tentatively expected to debut in South Africa next year as right-hand-drive production has been approved not only for Japan but also Australia where sales have dramatically increased over the last 12 months, expect final details, including for South Africa, to be announced when the wraps come off in Abu Dhabi on 3 September.

