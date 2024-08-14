Nissan starts teasing all-new Patrol ahead of 4 September reveal

Body-on-frame icon will revert back to six-cylinder motivation, and incorporate different styling from its Infiniti QX80 twin.

Despite the emergence of a first spy images towards the end of last month, Nissan has, nonetheless, started teasing the all-new Patrol as a part of a series called “Icon Reveal”.

Involving a dedicated sub-section of Nissan’s Middle East website, the campaign will see a handful of images being released every week leading up to the internally named Y63 Patrol’s reveal on 4 September.

Details so far

While set to retain the body-on-frame platform, the images, unsurprisingly, show a different appearance to upscale sister brand Infiniti’s QX80.

In this regard, a unique take on Nissan’s trademark V-motion grille has been opted for and the taillight clusters designed stacked similar in appearance to the Navara rather than the Pathfinder-inspired facia of the QX80.

The overall rear facia design resembling that of the Navara, no exact information emerged, though apart from the same platform as the QX80, the Patrol will revert back to a six-cylinder engine in the form of the new 3.5-litre twin-turbo VH35 V6 that replaces the normally aspirated 5.6-litre the outgoing Y62 has used since its debut in 2010.

Patrol recieves a grille unique to its rather than carrying over that of the QX80. Image: Nissan Middle East

Set to produce the same 335kW/698Nm as in the QX80, the mill be paired to an equally new nine-speed automatic gearbox, and omit any from electrification as well as diesel propulsion last offered on the Y61.

Besides its exterior, the Y63, which will once again be sold as the Nissan Armada in the United States, will have a different interior to the QX80, though at present, details are likely to only emerge with the next round of teaser images.

“Perfection”

Speculatively, this could involve the dual 14.3-inch displays and nine-inch climate control panel being dropped for smaller set-ups, and the entire dashboard redesigned to appear less luxurious and more rugged versus that of the luxury-focused QX80.

Rear facia resembles that of the Navara instead of the Pathfinder appearance used by the QX80. Image: Nissan Middle East

At the same time, specification will be toned down based on the eventual trim level, which in the Middle East, currently comprises eight trim grades; XE, SE T2, SE Titanium, SE Platinum City, LE T1, LE T2, LE Titanium and LE Titanium City.

“There is perfection… And Patrol is just above perfection. Each time we improve, we improve. It is an icon, a legend… a multi-usage vehicle that is also luxurious and unique,” Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region Chairperson, Guillaume Cartier, said in an accompanying video posted on Nissan Middle East’s YouTube page.

Oz vs ZA

In addition to its key Middle Eastern markets, the Patrol will continue to be sold in Australia and therefore with right-hand-drive where sales of the Y62 have remained strong amidst a series of discounts that resulted in it being cheaper than the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

Currently priced from $88 900 (R1 068 631) versus the Land Cruiser’s starting sticker of $98 076 (R1 178 932), the Patrol is, however, pricier in South Africa with a sticker ag of R1 779 900 versus the entry-level diesel engine 300 GX.R’s R1 458 900.

Despite a credit over R263 200 over the comparative petrol engine ZX, local market sales have failed to match those of Australia as offset for the six months of the year has topped 39 units compared to the Land Cruiser 300’s 767.

As such, it remains to be seen whether Nissan South Africa does indeed confirm market availability expected to only happen in 2025 should approval be given.

