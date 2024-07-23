Wait has started: New Nissan Patrol emerges in first spy shots

First all-new Patrol in 15 years will seemingly make its world premiere before the end of the year.

Its eagerly awaited world reveal around the corner, first images of the all-new Nissan Patrol has leaked on social media ahead of the commencing of sales next year.

First time seeing

Teased back in March as one of 30 models forming part of Nissan’s “The Arc” product roll-out, the internally named Y63 Patrol will replace the current Y62 that debuted 14 years ago as one of the longest running generations in the moniker’s now 73-year history.

Outlasted only by the second generation that remained in production from 1960 to 1980, the Y63 also marks the end of the normally aspirated 5.6-litre V8 that will make for the new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 developed as part of the VH-series comprising the Z’s 3.0-litre and the GT-R’s 3.8-litre bent-six.

Previewed not only in the “Arc” presentation, but days before by upscale brand Infiniti’s new QX80, the leaked images, posted by the Kurdistan Automotive Blog Instagram page, shows the supposed production Patrol appearing largely similar to sibling, apart from a honeycomb grille and different alloy wheels.

Pictured in the Middle East where the bulk of Patrol sales originate, the camouflaged silhouette also shows a smaller lower air intake and what appears to be the same split headlight design as the QX80.

Patrol will have a different appearance to the Infiniti QX80. Image: Infiniti

While more difficult to decipher, the rear facia incorporates a model specific design rather than being derived from the current Pathfinder as in the case of the Infiniti.

Sporting just visible stacked light clusters, the tailgate has been redesigned to accommodate the numberplate that moves from the cavity located in the middle of the bumper.

The latter itself is, therefore, different and as a result of new light clusters, the Patrol will likely do without the connecting central LED light bar resplendent on its sibling.

Going and staying

Expected to forgo the Dynamic Digital Suspension, the Patrol’s interior could be toned down significantly in that the dual 14.3-inch displays and lower nine-inch climate control panel could be eschewed in favour of smaller binnacles as part of a restyled dashboard and centre console.

Patrol’s interior is expected to differ in a number of areas from the QX80. Image: Infiniti

At the same time, features unique to the Infiniti will be dropped, namely the 24-speaker Klipsch surround sound audio and the biometric cooling system that adjusts the climate control automatically based on the occupant’s scanned body temperature.

Up front, the mentioned twin-turbo V6 is expected to produce the same 335kW/698Nm as in the QX80, which will go to all four wheels through a brand-new nine-speed automatic gearbox.

EV not happening

As with the Y62, the Y63 Patrol won’t have the option of a diesel engine or indeed electrification due to its size and intended usage.

“If you tow, which they are made for, and on a very hot day you reach one mile per kilowatt-hour [of energy consumed]. If you have a 120-130-kWh battery, in terms of range, what is it?” Nissan Head of Product Strategy and Planning, Ivan Espinosa, told drive.com.au at last year’s Tokyo Mobility Show when asked about the chances of an EV Patrol becoming a reality.

Although derived from the Nissan Pathfinder, the QX80’s rear facia will not be carried over to the Patrol. Image: Infiniti

“You own a boat and you want to go to the lake for the day. It’s 80 km, you will never take a risk to try to go home on the same charge because you don’t know. The problem is at the lake you don’t have a fast charger”.

“So that’s why to me… what’s the timing of full electrification for those people? Maybe not yet. Does it mean it will never happen? Probably not. But it’s not the right thing for today,” he concluded.

Clock is ticking

Seemingly set for a fourth quarter reveal, an official launch date remains unknown, though based on the images and sales of the QX80 having already started, expect more details and images of the Patrol to become commonplace over the next few weeks.

