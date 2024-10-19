PODCAST: Why Omoda C9 can shake up premium SUV market

Plush new SUV set to lure many car buyers with its attractive pricetag.

The Omoda C9 is sure to set the cat among the pigeons. Picture: Omoda

In a recent Omoda press releases, the Chery-owned Chinese carmaker says the C9 is ready to shake up the luxury SUV market. The statement seems much less ambitious once you set foot in the Omoda C9.

I this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring discussed the SUV that has been billed as a “segment disrupter”.

While the C9 offers an enticing overall package, its draw card is no doubt its attractive price tag. While many predicted Omoda to come in under R1-million, few expected how far under the seven-figure it will be stickered.

The front-wheel drive Omoda C9 costs R785 900 and the all-wheel drive version R885 900. And it gets even better. Buyers who sign on the dotted during October will get R25 000 of the price of either model.

Omoda C9 ‘will turn heads’

“We’re excited to officially launch the cutting-edge new flagship Omoda C9. We’re convinced it will turn heads with its cutting-edge yet elegant styling and immensely long list of standard luxury features,” says Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

Having spend a week in the Omoda C9 before its official launch. The Citizen Motoring was very impressed with the quality of the finishing in the cabin. It is clad in black leather with distinctive red-stitching. This blends in with loads of soft-touch materials, piano black accents and brushed aluminium inserts.

We reckon the look and feel in so plush, if people would take a blindfold test to test the badge purely on feel, some premium German names would come up.

The exterior styling reminds of the Range Rover Velar. It features a sloping rear roof with integrated spoiler, borderless front grille with diamond shape pattern flanked by vertical LED daytime running lights, four tailpipes, flush door handles and 20-inch 10 twin-spoke alloy wheels.

Under the bonnet

The Omoda C9 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which delivers 192kW of power and 400Nm of torque. As is customary in the Chery stable, the 400T badge on the tailgate refers to the SUV’s torque