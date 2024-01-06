Mid-life facelift drives Range Rover Velar’s appeal higher than ever

While the oldest model in the Range Rover range, the Velar feels anything but after its second revision in less than two years.

New colour called Varesine Blue Metallic contributes to the Velar being more of a looker than ever before. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

The launch of a new Range Rover is almost certain to come with a lot of expectations, even more so when it is described as “more affordable” than any present derivative.

Removing the secret

As evident by the hype created around the Evoque in 2011, the Velar created a similar phenomenon when the wraps came off six years later.

Taking its name from the Latin word velaris meaning veil, a moniker Land Rover used in 1969 for the concept Range Rover, the Velar, arguably created more of a buzz than the Evoque if claims of long waiting periods and buyers scaling down from a Sport or full-size model are to be believed.

Bridging the gap between the Evoque and Sport, the Velar has, in recent years, had its limelight taken way by the Land Rover Defender within the now renamed JLR Group, though it still remains one of Solihull’s overall best-selling models.

Final farewell?

Kept fresh by means of two facelifts, one in 2020 and then in 2022, the latter represents what its likely to be the final nip-and-tuck for the oldest model in Range Rover’s product portfolio.

The Velar’s r ear has not benefitted from significant tweaks since its debut. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

While set to be renewed in 2025, the second generation will reportedly be based on JLR’s incoming JEA platform, which will only support electrification and therefore end the combustion engine Velar after less than a decade.

The apparent swansong to the current Velar, therefore, promised a lot when it arrived towards the end of last year in D300 HSE R Dynamic guise resplendent in a new colour called Varesine Blue Metallic that joined Zadar Grey Metallic as part of the 2022 makeover.

Still getting the stares

Although its age will come as a surprise to many, the Velar still looks fresh, which makes its pending discontinuation even more of a hard pill to swallow.

Billed at the time of its unveiling as the sportiest Range Rover ever made – which questions the relevance of the Range Rover Sport – the Velar’s most recent revisions include the grille from the “big-body” Range Rover, flush door handles and restyled LED head and taillights, the former fitted with the Pixel LED diodes.

An optional extra are the gloss grey 10-spoke 22-inch alloy wheels. Image: Andre-Neil Burger.

The latter a standard fitment on the HSE, along with the Dynamic styling package on all models – bar the flagship Autobiography – the only external options fitted to our tested consisted of privacy glass (R9 800), the contrasting black roof (R14 000) and the diamond-turned gloss grey 10-spoke wire 22-inch alloy wheels (R19 000) wrapped in road-biased Pirelli Scorpion Zero tyres.

As much as styling remains a subjective topic, the Velar still cuts a dramatic and sleek figure in a more traditional Range Rover manner than the Evoque, though without eliciting the same controversy as the new Sport and full-size model.

Interior finally done right

Biggest change to the Velar has been its interior, which belies it seven-year age. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

An area of more dramatic change is the interior, which copped some flak following the Velar’s launch for having too many displays and appearing unnecessarily cluttered.

Along with the new centre console that takes the minimalist design philosophy to the extreme by housing only the toggle switch gear lever and a pair of storage cubbies, the Velar takes leave of the touch-sensitive climate control panel, whose functions now feature within the freestanding 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system additionally furnished with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster can be configurated based on preference. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

A setup that appears difficult to fathom on first glance, it remains one of the easiest to grasp and devoid of the same lag that happened the old Touch Pro Duo system.

In typical Range Rover fashion, little can fault the interior’s quality with a mixture of soft-touch plastics being combined with the extended package Ebony Windsor leather to create a plush and ergonomically sound place to be without the feeling of being short changed.

Despite looking complicated, the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system remains of the easiest to get accustomed to. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Missing the obligatory piano-key black inlays on the centre console, replaced with so-called dark anodised accents, the D300 HSE also gets the cracking Meridian sound system as standard, though not the panoramic sunroof, which featured as a R7 100 option along with the new Head-Up Display (R16 000).

What’s more, the biggest alteration at the Velar’s initial refresh had also been included, the PM2.5 filtration system, which forms part of the R26 180 comfort package comprising quad-zone climate control, ambient lighting and a cooled glovebox.

Practical

The biggest internal gripe being the less than adequate touch-sensitive buttons on the heated steering wheel, practicality continues to be a Velar standout as the lowered roofline and glass roof fail to impact on rear passenger headroom.

The boot can accommodate a more than handy 673-litres. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Along with legroom not being a point of contention, or for that matter space in the front, boot space is equally impressive at 673-litres.

Folding the rear seats forwards unlocks a total of 1 731-litres. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Dropping the 60/40 split rear back forward though via the release handles integrated into the walls of the boot, which at R2 100 should be standard rather than a cost option given the D300 HSE Dynamic’s already eye-watering R1 984 100 price tag, frees up an additional 1 058-litres for a total of 1 731-litres.

The talent up front and underneath

A toggle switch for the eight-speed automatic gearbox replaces the previous rotary dial. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Unsurprisingly, the Velar reserves its biggest highlight for the drive where in the case of the D300, motivation comes from JLR’s 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbodiesel that omits the 48-volt mild-hybrid system offered on the petrol-fueled P340.

Hooked to the ubiquitous ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, the unit develops its 300 PS or 221 kW with low-down precision, yet punches the full 650 Nm of torque out with noticeable aplomb should one get a bit greedy with the accelerator.

Ebony Windsor leather seats are not only comfortable, but fitted as standard with heating and ventilation functions. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

A combination that suits the Velar in a such way that it could be described as the “perfect Range Rover”, the powertrain not only makes for a smooth to strong pulling transition, but also a nimbleness that belies the Velar’s 2 049kg kerb mass.

Comfortable and refined, the Velar still comes standard with the Terrain Response 2 system resplendent with seven modes; Eco, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand and Mud/Ruts.

Always a big highlight is the Meridian sound system. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

While no attempts were made at taking the Rangey off-road due to its road-bias, plus the optional Dynamic Handling Package priced at R12 000, the fitting of smaller tyres will see it travel a significant distance off-road should owners pluck-up the courage to do so.

Fitted as standard with adaptive air suspension, which increases ground clearance from the standard 205mm to 251mm, the Velar’s ride is smooth and floaty, but not overly so to the point where it feels similar to an equivalent sedan.

Space in the rear is found lacking, even with the optional panoramic roof. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

This, however, changes when in Dynamic mode as part of the suspension lowering the body and the ride being stiffer, throttle response improves to the point where acceleration feels faster than its claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.5 seconds.

With rapid acceleration comes a greater reliance on the pumps and despite JLR’s seemingly attainable claim of 7.3 L/100km, the Velar D300 recorded an eventual indicated best of 8.8 L/100km, which dropped to as low as 9.5 L/100km as one point.

Conclusion

As much as many a scribe has been wrapped over the knuckles for describing a particular vehicle as the perfect package, the Range Rover Velar D300 HSE Dynamic makes a valid case for this not only within the Velar range, but possibly the Range Rover line-up as well.

While smaller and not as new as the Sport, or with the amount of power and tech for that matter, its more traditional looks, significantly improved interior and status for still being a Range Rover, makes it a compelling buy for those seeking a reprieve from the German alternatives.

Used on the concept Rang Rover in 1969, the Velar takes its name from the Latin word velaris meaning veil. Image: Andre-Neil Burger

Though pricier than the Autobiography by R5 580 at R2 095 280 with all of our tester’s options included, the HSE’s value factor is anything but good even for a Range Rover.

However, that will matter little to those not wanting the plug-in hybrid P400e or indeed the bulkiness of the Sport as well as the small “base model” persona of the Evoque.

