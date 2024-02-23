Cabin makeover applied to Audi Q2 in likely final model revision

Four Rings' smallest SUV is unlikely to live past 2025 as a result of its decision to be more premium and fully electrified before 2030.

Q2’s exterior has not been altered from its last mid-life update in 2020. Image: Audi

Having soldiered on without much fanfare since its mid-life update four years ago, Audi has introduced what it likely to be the final adjustment to the Q2 in the shape of a revised interior all models now come standard with.

Farewell soon

Officially set to bow-out alongside the A1 reportedly before 2025, the now eight-year old Q2 will become a one generation only model as it is not expected to be replaced by an electric follow-up in preparation for the Four Rings becoming wholly EV by 2030.

The introduction of the brand’s Virtual Cockpit is therefore set to be the Q2’s last enhancement based on the mentioned external changes.

“We have decided not to build the A1 anymore, and there will be no successor model from the Q2 either,” former Audi boss, Mark Duesmann, was quoted by Germany’s Handlesblatt as saying two years ago when asked about the Q2’s future.

Rear facia has also not been spruced-up. Image: Audi

“We have also realigned Audi as a premium brand. We will limit our model range at the bottom and expand it at the top”.

New inside

An announcement that contradicted Duesmann’s own comments to Britain’s Auto Express in 2021 – in which he was quoted as saying, “we will certainly offer the Q2 – that might be the new entry level for us – the apparent final changes comprise the 8.8-inch MMI infotainment system, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel as part of the Virtual Cockpit setup, and storage area in place of the previous 8.3-inch display’s rotary dial behind the gear lever.

Ingolstadt’s latest Virtual Cockpit now comes standard across the entire Q2 range. Image: Audi

The former also sporting a pair of type-C USB ports plus integrated satellite navigation, the final addition comes in the guise of a 13-speaker Sonos sound system on the options list.

New on the safety and driver assistance front is the standard fitting of Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition, all previously resplendent on the options list.

Same engines, no electric assistance

Up front, the Q2’s non-electrically assisted powertrains remain unchanged, meaning outputs of 81kW/200Nm for the 30 TSI and 110kW/250Nm for the 35 TFSI, the former powered by a 1.0-litre mill and the latter by the 1.5 TFSI Evo.

Concluding the petrol range is the 40 TFSI, whose 2.0-litre unit develops 140kW/320Nm, and the flagship SQ2 that boasts the same engine, but with outputs of 221kW/400Nm.

Finally, the TDI models comprises two variants of the 2.0-litre EA288 oil-burner; the 30 TDI producing 85kW/300Nm and the 35 TDI rated at 110kW/360Nm.

On the transmission front, a six-speed manual is standard on the 30 TFSI, 35 TFSI and 30 TDI, with the option, a seven-speed S tronic, being the sole option for the 40 TFSI, SQ2 and 35 TDI.

Whereas the former trio are front-wheel-drive only, the latter troika all feature the quattro all-wheel-drive system from the get-go.

Not yet approved

Going on-sale in Germany from the first half of this year priced from €28 600 (R592 417), the updated Q2, for now, remains unconfirmed for South Africa, however, don’t be surprised if an announcement is made confirming its availability within the next few months.

As a refresher, the current range comprises solely of the 35 TFSI powered by the older 1.4 TFSI engine with the same outputs as the 1.5 TFSI Evo, with all being front-wheel-drive and fitted with the S tronic ‘box.

Pricing starts at R608 500 for the unbadged base model and rises to R633 500 for the top-spec 35 TFSI S line.

