Renault Kwid’s Dacia EV twin updated with new face and more tech

Claimed range of 220 km comes from a 26.8-kWh battery producing either 33 kW or 48 kW.

Spring retains the same profile as the Kwid, but gets a Dacia specific makeover. Image: Dacia

Having amassed sales of 140 000 units since going on-sale in Europe three years ago, Renault-owned Dacia has removed the wraps from the heavily updated all-electric Spring that shares its platform and silhouette with the much maligned Kwid.

Inspired by Duster

Although officially revealed in 2020 after a prolonged delay due to the pandemic, the Spring, which is assembled in China and sold as the City K-ZE, now incorporates styling from the all-new Duster as a way of aligning with Dacia’s new styling language.

ALSO READ: Renault Kwid becomes Dacia badged all-electric Spring in Europe

Set to retain its standing as Europe’s cheapest EV, the Spring’s frontal revisions comprise the same Y-shaped LED headlights as the Duster, Dacia’s Link logo spread across the sealed grille, a new city outline monogram where the lower air intake would ordinarily be, new plastic cladding around the wheel arches and a redesigned bumper.

At the rear, the changes have been equally as prominent and include new LED light clusters, the same monogram on the bumper, a new tailgate with a smaller window and a black Dacia panel between the lights.

Rear has been redesigned to no longer resemble that of the Kwid or the pre-facelift Spring. Image: Dacia

Two new colours, Safari Beige and Brick Red, rounds the exterior off, together with newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels on the top-spec Extreme.

Just as new inside

Interior change has been equally as dramatic as the exterior. Image: Dacia

Inside, the makeover has been similarly extensive and a apart from a new, now height adjustable steering wheel, includes a new dashboard housing a completely reworked 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system on higher-end models, a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a restyled centre console complete with a toggle switch gear selector and smartphone clip-on.

Below this, Dacia has redesigned the climate control panel and air vents without resorting to a touch-sensitive arrangement for the buttons and dials.

New smartphone clip-on has been integrated below the climate control dials. Image: Dacia

In addition to the new fittings, the instrument binnacle, glovebox lid, gear selector surround and door bins can be decked-out in five colours depending on the trim level; white, copper, Alto Grey, Lichen Khaki and Brick Red.

On the safety side, the Spring, whose testing in 2022 saw it obtain a five-star Euro NCAP rating, comes equipped as standard with rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Change Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition.

New seven-inch digital instrument cluster is a standard fixture across the entire Spring range. Image: Dacia

Dimensionally unchanged from the pre-facelift model, the Spring’s boot is again capable of swallowing 308-litres of luggage, or as much as 1 003-litres with the rear seats folded down. A further 35-litres is provided underneath the bonnet.

Same power

Access to its front mounted charging port also being new as a result of the refresh, power for Spring is provided by a 26.8-kWh battery pack in two states of tune; 33 kW and 48 kW.

Supporting bi-directional charging for the first time, i.e. feeding power back into other electrical devices, charging the Spring requires a waiting time of 45 minutes from 20-80% using a DC fast charger up to 30 kW.

Charging flap opens outwardly instead of lifting up. Image: Dacia

As standard, the on-board seven kilowatt AC charger requires an 11 hour wait, which drops to four hours when used in conjunction with the seven kilowatt wallbox.

Tipping the scales at a claimed 984 kg in heaviest form, the Spring will be offered in three trim levels; Essential, Expression and the mentioned Extreme that becomes the sole derivative to offer the new infotainment system, rear electric windows, electric mirrors and wireless Apple CarPlay plus Android Auto.

No “electric Kwid”

On-sale in the European summer that runs from June to September, no pricing details were disclosed, though reports suggest a starting sticker of around the €20 000 (R419 027) mark.

As has been the case, the Spring is not expected to become available in South Africa anytime soon bearing the Kwid name.

NOW READ: South Africa-bound Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger updates detailed