PODCAST: Peugeot Landtrek bakkie finally gets more oomph, but…

2.2-litre turbodiesel transform double cab, but it's still too pricey to be a standout choice.

Five years after the introduction of the Peugeot Landtrek, a more powerful turbodiesel engine has finally been introduced to the bakkie range locally.

The Peugeot bakkie, which shares a platform with the Changan Hunter, was launched with only a 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine. The four-pot blown mill produces a humble 110kW of power and 350Nm. And it was one of the slowest double cab The Citizen Motoring has tested.

The new 2.2-litre turbodiesel powerplant makes a very respectable 147kW/450Nm. The 1.9-litre is still offered in the two top derivatives the Allure and 4Action, while it also remains the only engine choice in the workhorse Professional double can and single cab.

Peugeot Landtrek bakkie makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the 2.2-litre Peugeot bakkie. We reach the conclusion that the Landtrek is finally living up to the market standard in terms of engine size. But now it has other things to worry about in a bakkie game that his changed significantly since its arrival in 2021.

Peugeot is surprisingly offering the 2.2-litre Allure and 4Action at the same prices as the same 1.9-litre model derivatives, which is R666 900 and R759 900 respectively. While this is a commendable, it can still be regarded as too high in the current environment.

In the stables of Mzansi’s two best-selling bakkies, that kind of money can buy decent double cabs. R752 900 can buy a Toyota Hilux 2.8 SRX 4×4, while a Ford Ranger 2.0 XL 4×4 costs R739 600.

Chinese invasion

The magnitude of Chinese offerings also pose a major threat for the Landtrek. R724 900 is enough to buy a GWM P500 3.0T Super Luxury 4×4. And R689 900 is enough for a JAC T9 2.0CTI 4WD Hunter.

It is said that with dealer and trade-in assistance, the R759 900 Peugeot Landtrek 2.2D 4Action could work out less than R600 000, which will make it a very appealing option. But while it’s still listed as it is, it won’t attract too much attention.