Motoring

Home » Motoring

What to expect? Imported and revised Nissan Navara arriving soon

Picture of Charl Bosch

Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

22 October 2026

01:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Final specification and a date of reveal is expected to be announced in due course.

Next Nissan Navara will debut in 2025

Imported replacement of the depicted locally made Nissan Navara will arrive in November. Picture: Nissan

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Hinted at the unveiling of the Tekton in September, Nissan South Africa has tentatively announced a reveal time for the updated D23 Navara.

Imported streamlined range

No longer locally made following Chery’s acquisition of the Rosslyn plant outside Pretoria earlier this year, the Navara will again become an imported model sourced from the Samut Prakan facility in Thailand.

The same plant that produced it until 2021 when the current “facelift” variant became a made-in-South-Africa product, the “new” Navara will have a streamlined line-up comprising three trim levels at launch, SE Plus, LE Plus and Pro-4X.

This means the XE, SE, limited run Stealth, Pro-2X and Pro-4X Warrior derivatives all fall away, with the same fate likely to involve the single cab currently only available in XE and SE grades.

New interior

Set to have receive incremental exterior changes, the Navara’s biggest overhaul has been inside with a new infotainment display and climate control panel, albeit only for the LE Plus and Pro-4X.

Nissan South Africa teases facelift Navara
New interior will feature on the mid-spec LE Plus and the flagship Pro-4X. Picture: Charl Bosch

Whereas the SE Plus keeps the current interior layout, its sibling pair also benefit from a new centre console and gear lever.

Same engine

Up front, Nissan has confirmed that the Navara will retain the 2.5-litre YD25DDTI turbodiesel engine instead of reverting to twin-turbo 2.3-litre YS23.

Producing the same 140kW/450Nm as the erstwhile Rosslyn-made model, the oil-burner will again be paired to the seven-speed automatic gearbox, with the future of the six-speed manual unknown.

Selectable four-wheel drive with low range and a locking rear differential is expected to be optional once again, but standard on the Pro-4X.

Stay tuned

The prolonging of the D23 Navara’s lifecycle will see it enter its 13th year of production in 2027 and 10th in South Africa.

RELATED ARTICLES

As is already known, this means the Mitsubishi Triton-based D27 won’t be offered as sales are exclusive to Australasia.

Even less clear is the availability of the Chinese-made Navara Pro, which will go on-sale in Australia and New Zealand next year powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Due to be revealed in November, expect more details of the “new” D23 Navara to be announced soon, including the date of reveal.

Read more on these topics

bakkie Nissan Nissan Navara
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News JMPD vehicles running on fumes as petrol stations end lines of credit
Crime Suliman Carrim’s court woes deepen
Rugby Hyron Andrews: French authorities reveal cause of death
Business Godongwana reduces fuel levy until January – Here’s by how much
Motoring More pain at the pumps as petrol prices set to reach new records: Here’s how much you might pay

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News