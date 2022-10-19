Back-to-basics, lightweight Porsche 911 Carrera T returns

Charl Bosch

Revived after what had been a 31 year hiatus in 2017, Porsche has brought back the 911 T after last offering the moniker between said year and 2019 on the previous generation 991 911.

Now based on the present day 992 generation 911, and renamed Carrera T instead of just the letter, the newcomer once again serves as a “back-to-basics” model positioned between the entry-level Carrera and the more powerful Carrera S, again with only rear-wheel-drive and a standard manual transmission.

Shark Blue one of thirteen colours available.

As per the original T, and indeed the 991, having been about weight saving, the 992 follows the same approach by tipping the scales at 1 470kg in manual form, thanks to the removal of not only the rear seats, but also thinner glass, a smaller battery, less sound insulting materials and model specific 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear Titanium Grey Carrera S lightweight alloy wheels.

Fitted as standard with a mechanically locking differential and Porsche Torque Vectoring system, the 911 Carrera T not also comes in at 35kg lighter than the comparative Carrera fitted with the PDK ‘box as a manual can no longer be specified, but just shy of the 1 425kg the 991-era T weighed.

Infotainment system a standard feature unlike the previous 911 T.

Sitting ten millimetres closer to the ground than the Carrera as a result of the standard PASM sport suspension, along with the Sport Chrono Package, the 911 Carrera T’s other differentiating features include a dark grey finish on top of the windscreen, on the mirror caps and Porsche logos, gloss black exhaust outlets and Agate Grey grille vents on the engine lid.

As well as a new lip spoiler, the Carrera T receives black model denominating decals at the base of the doors and no less than thirteen colours; white, black, Racing Yellow, Guards Red, Ice Grey Metallic, GT Silver Metallic, Deep Black Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic and from the so-called special colour palette, Crayon, Carmine Red, Python Green, Shark Blue and Ruby Star Neo.

Electric Sport Plus seats are standard .

Inside, the interior receives the GT Sport steering wheel standard, together with the electric Sport Seats Plus, matte black and gloss black inserts.

Unlike the previous 911 T, the Carrera T comes with the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system and interior door handles instead of pulls but, as mentioned, without the rear seats, which can, however, be fitted as a no-cost option.

Rear seats have been removed in order to save weight, but can be fitted as a no-cost option.

Also available from the options list is the adaptive Sport Seats Plus, extended leather on the doors, dashboard and armrest, rear-wheel steering normally reserved for Carrera S models and up, and the Carrera T interior pack that sees Slate Grey or Lizard Green accents being applied to headrests and stitching on the floor mats, dash and doors.

Residing at the rear, Porsche has kept the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six from Carrera unchanged at 283kW/450Nm, which translates to a top speed of 291 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds with the seven-speed manual or 3.8 seconds in models equipped with the optional eight-speed PDK.

Unique to the 911T are the Titanium Grey Carrera S alloy wheels.

Compared to the 991 911 T, the Carrera T is but one kilometre per hour faster, but in the case of the PDK, which has an additional ratio, 0.3 of a second quicker from standstill to 100 km/h.

Going on-sale from February next year with a price tag of €123 845 (R2 212 537) in Germany, the 911 Carrera T is expected to arrive in South Africa at a later stage, though at present, no pricing has been confirmed.