Already mammoth Ram Heavy Duty’s muscle pumped-up further

Stellantis-owned brand's flagship bakkie has been revised inside and out, and with more power for the High Output turbodiesel engine.

Depicted Rebel sits below the Power Wagon as the most off-road focused Ram 2500 derivative. Image: Ram

Having remained largely untouched since its global reveal at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit five years ago, Ram has officially removed the wraps from the heavily updated Heavy Duty range of bakkies comprising the 2500 and 3500.

More than aggressive

Debuting around 18 months after the “standard” Ram 1500, the double cab only Heavy Duty follows the same aesthetic route by receiving new LED headlights, new grille designs based on the selected trim grade, new alloy wheels and incandescent LED taillights.

As with its sibling, certain trim levels feature an automatically opening multi-function tailgate, as well as drain plugs within the waterproof RamBox storage compartments integrated into the upper rear panels.

Apart from new headlights, each trim level has its own grille, the depicted example being the Ram 2500 Laramie. Image: Ram

Remaining are the 115-volt power outlets in the loadbin, although new is a 2.4 kW on-board inverter.

Available solely on the 3500 is the chassis cab that loses the loadbox as a means of catering for a variety of Ram-supported conversion.

Inside

On the model front, six trim grades are offered; Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon and Limited, with interior changes comprising improved 12 and 14.5-inch Uconnect infotainment system, dual wireless smartphone chargers, a digital rear-view mirror and an optional 10.25-inch display on the passenger’s side.

Unlike the Ram 1500, the Heavy Duty still has a column mounted gear selector. Image: Ram

Furthering the addition are telescoping side mirrors when towing, an improved camera for the Trailer Hitch system and, on the safety side, the standard fitting on all but the Tradesman of Forward Collision Warning, front and rear parking sensors and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Newly added, but not on all grades, are Traffic Sign Recognition, Active Lane Keep Assist and Driver Attention Alert.

Muscle diesel

Underneath, the Heavy Duty keeps its underpinnings unchanged, but while the same engines as before apply, the top-selling 6.7-litre Cummins straight-six turbodiesel has undergone extensive updates to produce more than the 1 000 foot pounds of torque (1 356 Nm) it did in 2019.

Both 2500 and 3500 model are only offered as double cabs. Image: Ram

Accounting for a reported 70% of all Ram 2500 and 3500 sales, the new High Output oil-burner boasts heavy-duty pistons, a larger air intake and new exhaust valves, an uprated intake manifold, a redesigned block, new turbocharger and heads, and a revised high pressure fuel system to produce 320kW/1 458Nm.

An uptake of 22kW/102Nm on the original High Output, the unit is mated as standard to a steering column-mounted new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Only available on the 3500 is the cutaway Chassis Cab. Image: Ram

Reserved for the chassis cab and lesser versions, the standard output Cummins makes 265kW/1 085Nm, while the sole petrol option, the 6.4-litre Hemi V8, also comes in two states of tune; 276kW/582Nm and 298kW/582Nm. As with the diesel, the new eight-speed ‘box comes standard on the Hemi.

LHD only

On-sale from the first quarter of this year with pricing from $47 560 (R910 779) for the 2500, $48 565 (R930 025) for the 3500 and $49 285 (R943 813) for the 3500 Chassis Cab, the Mexican-built Ram Heavy Duty range remains bespoke to North America and will therefore not be offered with right-hand-drive.

