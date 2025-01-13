Freshened-up Toyota Corolla Cross priced ahead of market debut

Second best-selling Toyota after the Hilux has given a handful of easy-to-spot updates. Image: Toyota

Afforded its first mid-life update in both North America and Thailand last year, Toyota has now divulged complete details of the updated Corolla Cross on its website.

No power changes

Set to be launched next week at the annual State of the Motor Industry conference at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit, the local line-up remains mechanically unchanged with outputs of 103kW/172Nm from the normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine, and a combined 90 kW from the 1.8-litre petrol-hybrid.

As before, both are connected to a CVT with drive going to the front wheels only despite the availability of all-wheel-drive and a bigger 2.0-litre free-breathing petrol in other markets.

New outside

Differing from the Japanese-spec model that sported a market specific frontal clip at its initial unveiling five years ago, the South African variant, once again, incorporates the aesthetic changes from the Thai model, though surprisingly, not on the GR Sport models.

These include a new front bumper and a restyled honeycomb grille derived from the Lexus RX, new LED headlights with sequential indicators, new side inlets on the flanks of the bumper and a choice of two new colours, Oxide Bronze and Desert Gold.

Remaining on the colour chart are Glacier White, Chromium Silver and Platinum White Pearl.

Desert Gold debuts as a new colour option. Image: Toyota

Less dramatic are the changes at the rear where the light clusters have been subtly tweaked and a colour-coded faux skidplate added below the bumper.

New 17-inch alloy wheels on the Xi and XS and 18-inches on the XR and GR Sport round the visual changes off.

As before, the latter retains the model unique touches of GR badges on the front wings and tailgate, a black grille and mirror caps, black front and rear skidplates, a black roof and a blacked-out finish for the mentioned 18-inch wheels.

Unlike the conventional Cross, the GR Sport’s assortment of hues omit the new additions, leaving an unchanged palette of the black roof being contrasted by Glacier White, Chromium Silver or Arizona Red hues.

Refreshed inside

Inside, all variants gain upgraded materials, an electronic handbrake in place of the extensively criticised footbrake and a digital instrument cluster on all but the Xi measuring seven-inches on the XS, and 12-inches on the XR and GR Sport.

The entry-level variant does, however, benefit from rear air-conditioning vents for the first time as well as folding rear seats.

On the infotainment side, the existing eight-inch display prevails on the Xi, but not on the XS, which receives new 10-inch setup complete with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and type-C USB ports.

Interior has undergone substantial changes. Image: Toyota

Reserved for the XR and GR Sport though is a 12.3-inch that also doubles up as the display for the newly added 360-degree surround-view camera system.

In terms of specification, rear parking sensors debut on the Xi with the XS gaining front sensors to go the already present rears.

New for the XR and GR Sport are two leather interior colours; black or Terra Rosa, while added specification comprises a hands-free electric tailgate, seven airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lance Trace Assist.

Price

Spanning seven models, all assembled, once again, at the Prospecton plant outside Durban, all models’ sticker price include a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a six-service/90 000 km service plan.

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi – R414 800

Corolla Cross 1.8 XS – R452 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV XS – R494 400

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR – R501 500

Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV XR – R545 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR Sport – R518 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV GR Sport – R561 700

